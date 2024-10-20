Celtic vs Atlético de Madrid por UEFA Champions League el 25 octubre en el Celtic Park: todos los detalles de la previa

Atlético Madrid will look to extend their unbeaten start early in the UEFA Champions League group stage when they head to face Celtic at Celtic Park on Wednesday.

Celtic were defeated in their last group stage match, losing 2-1 at home against Lazio. Kyogo Furuhashi was the only player to score in the loss.

Atlético earned a first competition win this season with a 3-2 victory over Feyenoord at home in their last group stage match. Álvaro Morata led the team with a brace. Entering Wednesday's match, they are undefeated in their last seven games in all competitions (W6 D1 L0).

Atlético lead the group on four points, while Celtic's zero points place them fourth. Meanwhile, Lazio are sitting second on four points. Feyenoord are third on three points.

In the previous game between the sides in November 2011, it was Atlético who won 1-0.

Visitors Atlético have been led by Morata, who has netted twice in this season's Champions League. The striker is tied for third among the competition's top scorers in 2023/2024. Furuhashi has caught the eye for Celtic in Champions League play. The striker is their only scorer with one goal.

Hosts Celtic played their only home contest to date of this Champions League season in their loss against Lazio.

Atlético played out a draw in their only prior contest on their travels in the competition this season. The Spanish side are looking to add to a three-match away unbeaten streak (W2 D1 L0) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Celtic have won four and lost two. They scored 13 and conceded seven in that period, scoring first in five of the six contests. They had six first-half goals, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. Atlético have won each of their last six. They scored 16 and conceded six in that stretch, netting first in four of the six. They had eight goals in the first half, while their opponents netted five times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 2