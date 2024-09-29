FC Copenhague vs Bayern de Múnich: resultado del 3 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Bayern München netted a dramatic late winner courtesy of Mathys Tel to beat København 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Parken on Tuesday.

Substitute Tel made an impact off the bench and gave Bayern München the lead with seven minutes to go. The attacker, sent on after 76 minutes, finished high into the centre of the goal after combining with Thomas Müller.

The victory for Thomas Tuchel's side also came thanks to a goal from Jamal Musiala, with Lukas Lerager on target for the home team.

Lerager had given Jacob Neestrup's men the lead after 55 minutes with a volley to the lower left corner. However, that lead did not last long as Musiala, who netted following a solo run, hauled the sides level 12 minutes later. Noussair Mazraoui supplied the assist. That spurred on Bayern München and the Tel winner came after 83 minutes.

Profligacy in front of goal impacted both sides in the match, Leroy Sané spurning a good chance for Bayern München, København rueing a lack of composure from Jordan Larsson.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Bayern München lead the group on six points, while København's one point places them third. Elsewhere in the group, Galatasaray are second on four points. Manchester United are fourth on zero points.

IN THE GOALS:

Tel has netted two times in the competition this season, the second successive appearance with a goal for the side's top scorer, as well as being the second top scorer in the competition overall. Lerager shares the København scoring lead for the competition after netting his first goal of the 2023/2024 Champions League season. Musiala opened his Champions League account this season in his second appearance.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.