Young Boys vs RB Leipzig por UEFA Champions League el 19 septiembre en el Stadion Wankdorf: todos los detalles de la previa

RB Leipzig travel to face Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Stadion Wankdorf on Tuesday with both sides in the midst of successful runs, as the visitors look for their fourth straight victory while the hosts seek to add to their unbeaten streak.

Young Boys won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating Maccabi Haifa 3-0 on aggregate in the play-offs. After playing out a 0-0 draw in the first leg, they ran out 3-0 victors in the return match at home. Cedric Itten and Filip Ugrinic scored in the second-leg win. They are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions (W7 D3 L0).

Leipzig are playing their first match of the European season.

Filip Ugrinic and Cedric Itten shared the scoring lead for Young Boys in European qualifying this season with one goal each. In their 2022/2023 Champions League campaign, Leipzig were led by André Silva and Christopher Nkunku with three goals each.

The visitors have scored in each of their last 12 contests in all competitions. They have netted in every match since a Bundesliga meeting with Bayer Leverkusen in April.

The win over Maccabi Haifa was Young Boys' only match on home soil in qualifying. Young Boys have a 19-match home unbeaten streak (W16 D3 L0) in all competitions.

Leipzig, meanwhile, have yet to play away from home in the competition. Last season, they had two wins and two losses in their four Champions League contests on the road.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Young Boys have won four and drawn two. They scored 11 and conceded three in that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. A majority of their goals (six) came in the first half, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. Leipzig have won five and lost one in their last six. They scored 18 and conceded four in that period, netting first in four of the six. They had six goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

