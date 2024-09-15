Shakhtar Donetsk vs Oporto por UEFA Champions League el 19 septiembre en el Volksparkstadion: todos los detalles de la previa

Shakhtar Donetsk and Porto face off in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Volksparkstadion on Tuesday with both clubs in the midst of unbeaten streaks, as the hosts have avoided defeat in seven straight matches while the visitors seek their sixth straight game without a loss. Both sides are playing their first match of the European season.

The sides played out a 1-1 draw in their previous meeting in December 2014.

Mykhailo Mudryk, the top scorer for Shakhtar D in European play last season with three goals, has joined Chelsea. Shakhtar Donetsk's second top scorer is Oleksandr Zubkov, who found the net two times in the previous campaign. In their 2022/2023 Champions League campaign, Porto were led by Mehdi Taremi with five goals.

The hosts have scored in 33 straight matches in all competitions. They have netted in every match since a Champions League meeting with RB Leipzig in November 2022.

Over five European contests on home soil last season, Shakhtar D had one win, three draws, and one loss. Porto, meanwhile, had two wins and two losses in their four Champions League contests away from Estádio Do Dragão. The Portuguese side are on a 10-match away unbeaten streak (W9 D1 L0) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Shakhtar D have won four and drawn two. They scored 13 and conceded six over that period, scoring first in all six contests. A majority of their goals (nine) came in the first half, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. Porto have won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six. They scored eight and conceded six over that period, netting first in two of the six. They had two goals in the first half, while their opponents netted only once before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 2

Perdidos: 2