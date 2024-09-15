Benfica vs Salzburgo: resultado del 20 de septiembre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Ten-man Benfica were beaten 2-0 by a Salzburg side inspired by an impressive performance from Roko Simic in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz) on Wednesday. The striker had a goal and an assist for the visitors.

The victory for Gerhard Struber's side also came courtesy of a goal from Oscar Gloukh.

It may not have impacted the match outcome, but Karim Konaté will regret a missed chance from the penalty spot for Salzburg. He fired over with the score tied 0-0 in the second minute.

António Silva dealt Benfica a blow when he was shown a straight red card after just 13 minutes.

Simic gave Salzburg the lead in the 15th minute from the penalty spot, with the striker slotting his spot-kick low into the right corner after a handball by Silva. Salzburg doubled their lead after 51 minutes through Gloukh, Simic with the assist.

Wastefulness in front of goal impacted both sides in the game, Konaté spurning a big chance for Salzburg, Benfica rueing a lack of composure from Petar Musa.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Salzburg lead the group on three points, while Benfica's zero points place them fourth. Elsewhere in the group, Internazionale are second on one point. Real Sociedad are third, also on one point.

IN THE GOALS:

With one goal this season, Simic and Gloukh are tied as their team's leading scorers in the competition. The shut-out for Alexander Schlager was his first clean sheet in the competition this season, the joint most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

Both teams lost players to injury woes - Petar Musa first having to depart for Benfica after 82 minutes before Salzburg lost Strahinja Pavlovic in the 88th minute.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.