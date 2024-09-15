Últimas NoticiasPolíticaEconomíaDólar hoyDeportesSociedadPolicialesNewsletters
Noticias

Benfica vs Salzburgo: resultado del 20 de septiembre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Ten-man Benfica were beaten 2-0 by a Salzburg side inspired by an impressive performance from Roko Simic in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz) on Wednesday. The striker had a goal and an assist for the visitors.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

Ten-man Benfica were beaten 2-0 by a Salzburg side inspired by an impressive performance from Roko Simic in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz) on Wednesday. The striker had a goal and an assist for the visitors.

The victory for Gerhard Struber's side also came courtesy of a goal from Oscar Gloukh.

It may not have impacted the match outcome, but Karim Konaté will regret a missed chance from the penalty spot for Salzburg. He fired over with the score tied 0-0 in the second minute.

António Silva dealt Benfica a blow when he was shown a straight red card after just 13 minutes.

Simic gave Salzburg the lead in the 15th minute from the penalty spot, with the striker slotting his spot-kick low into the right corner after a handball by Silva. Salzburg doubled their lead after 51 minutes through Gloukh, Simic with the assist.

Wastefulness in front of goal impacted both sides in the game, Konaté spurning a big chance for Salzburg, Benfica rueing a lack of composure from Petar Musa.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Salzburg lead the group on three points, while Benfica's zero points place them fourth. Elsewhere in the group, Internazionale are second on one point. Real Sociedad are third, also on one point.

IN THE GOALS:

With one goal this season, Simic and Gloukh are tied as their team's leading scorers in the competition. The shut-out for Alexander Schlager was his first clean sheet in the competition this season, the joint most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

Both teams lost players to injury woes - Petar Musa first having to depart for Benfica after 82 minutes before Salzburg lost Strahinja Pavlovic in the 88th minute.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueBenficaSalzburgoUEFA Champions LeagueEstádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz)opta

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Con Lionel Messi como titular, Inter Miami pierde con Philadelphia Union por la MLS

Con Lionel Messi como titular, Inter Miami pierde con Philadelphia Union por la MLS

Sandra Arroyo Salgado volvió a hablar de la muerte de Nisman: reiteró que lo mataron y contó detalles de sus últimos días

Diego Martínez habló tras la derrota de Boca ante Racing en la previa del Superclásico: “Da mucha bronca”

En solo cinco días, la Policía de la Ciudad detuvo a 54 menores de edad involucrados en robos y otros ilícitos

Dura autocrítica de Chiquito Romero tras su actuación en la derrota contra Racing: “Me hago responsable de lo que hice”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

¿Los astronautas varados en el espacio votarán en las elecciones presidenciales de EEUU?

¿Los astronautas varados en el espacio votarán en las elecciones presidenciales de EEUU?

Un restaurante de Nueva York venció a dos íconos del sur de Italia y se coronó con la mejor pizza del mundo

Miles de israelíes volvieron a movilizarse para exigir una tregua con Hamas para la liberación de los rehenes en Gaza

Comprobar la 6/49: los ganadores del 14 del septiembre

Nuevas protestas en una cárcel de mujeres en Irán por el segundo aniversario del asesinato de la joven Mahsa Amini

TELESHOW

El director de “Emily en París” explicó el cambio más grande de la cuarta temporada de la serie

El director de “Emily en París” explicó el cambio más grande de la cuarta temporada de la serie

El emotivo saludo de Benjamín Agüero a su hermanita Olivia, la hija recién nacida del Kun y Sofía Calzetti

La actriz Mariana Briski hubiera cumplido 59 años: el recuerdo de los famosos

Yuyito González apuntó contra Susana Giménez por lo que dijo sobre su romance con Javier Milei: “Él está enamorado de mí”

Zaira Nara habló de sus sentimientos por la personalidad mediática de su papá: “Fui al psicólogo para resolver el tema”