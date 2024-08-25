FC Copenhague vs Rakow Czestochowa: resultado del 30 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

København saw a lead slip through their grasp late on in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League play-offs tie at Parken on Wednesday as Raków Częstochowa earned a 1-1 draw thanks to a Lukasz Zwolinski goal - the result securing a place in the Group Stage for the home side on aggregate (2-1).

Late substitute Zwolinski made an impact following his introduction and scored for Raków Częstochowa three minutes from time. The attacker, sent on after 83 minutes, finished to the lower left corner after combining with Fran Tudor.

Denis Vavro was on target for the home team.

Vavro gave the home team the lead 10 minutes before half-time when he fired home from long range low into the right corner. However, the visitors responded well and there was late drama when the Zwolinski leveller came after 87 minutes.

A wastefulness in front of goal impacted both sides in the match, Jordan Larsson spurning a good chance for København, Raków rueing a lack of composure from Fabian Piasecki.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

København are through to the Group Stage on aggregate (2-1), while Raków Częstochowa face a transfer to the Europa League Group Stage.

IN THE GOALS:

With zero goal, Vavro and Zwolinski rank joint first in the early scoring charts for the 2023/2024 Champions League season.

INJURY CONCERN:

Gustav Berggren was withdrawn after 58 minutes as Raków were forced to make a change.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.