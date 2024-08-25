Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

FC Copenhague vs Rakow Czestochowa: resultado del 30 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

København saw a lead slip through their grasp late on in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League play-offs tie at Parken on Wednesday as Raków Częstochowa earned a 1-1 draw thanks to a Lukasz Zwolinski goal - the result securing a place in the Group Stage for the home side on aggregate (2-1).

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

København saw a lead slip through their grasp late on in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League play-offs tie at Parken on Wednesday as Raków Częstochowa earned a 1-1 draw thanks to a Lukasz Zwolinski goal - the result securing a place in the Group Stage for the home side on aggregate (2-1).

Late substitute Zwolinski made an impact following his introduction and scored for Raków Częstochowa three minutes from time. The attacker, sent on after 83 minutes, finished to the lower left corner after combining with Fran Tudor.

Denis Vavro was on target for the home team.

Vavro gave the home team the lead 10 minutes before half-time when he fired home from long range low into the right corner. However, the visitors responded well and there was late drama when the Zwolinski leveller came after 87 minutes.

A wastefulness in front of goal impacted both sides in the match, Jordan Larsson spurning a good chance for København, Raków rueing a lack of composure from Fabian Piasecki.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

København are through to the Group Stage on aggregate (2-1), while Raków Częstochowa face a transfer to the Europa League Group Stage.

IN THE GOALS:

With zero goal, Vavro and Zwolinski rank joint first in the early scoring charts for the 2023/2024 Champions League season.

INJURY CONCERN:

Gustav Berggren was withdrawn after 58 minutes as Raków were forced to make a change.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueFC CopenhagueRakow CzestochowaUEFA Champions LeagueParkenopta

DEPORTES

La dedicatoria de Luis Suárez al futbolista uruguayo Juan Izquierdo tras marcar el primer gol del Inter Miami ante Cincinnati

La dedicatoria de Luis Suárez al futbolista uruguayo Juan Izquierdo tras marcar el primer gol del Inter Miami ante Cincinnati

Tras el empate del líder Huracán, Tigre goleó 5-1 a Unión y le impidió treparse a la cima de la Liga Profesional

Dolor en el automovilismo: murió a los 20 años el piloto José Agustín Larroudé

Fue la alcanzapelotas clave en un gol de River, recibió elogios de Demichelis y jugará el Mundial Sub 20 con la selección argentina

Insólito: Deportivo Riestra disputó una jugada ante Sarmiento con 12 futbolistas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Taylor Swift fue criticada por “falta de empatía” en su declaración sobre el ataque terrorista frustrado contra su show en Austria

Taylor Swift fue criticada por “falta de empatía” en su declaración sobre el ataque terrorista frustrado contra su show en Austria

¿Cuál es la fortuna de Adamari López según las mediciones de riqueza de las celebridades?

Jon Voight pidió a Brad Pitt resolver la disputa con Angelina Jolie y “que termine con esta tontería”

Así reaccionó la madre de Justin Bieber ante el nacimiento de su primer nieto

Russell Crowe le hizo un guiño a sus raíces y cantó un clásico del pop italiano: el video viral

TENDENCIAS

Los 5 beneficios del té de jazmín para la salud del cerebro y el estado de ánimo

Los 5 beneficios del té de jazmín para la salud del cerebro y el estado de ánimo

¿Ansiedad en el gimnasio?: 7 maneras de enfrentar la mirada de los demás

Top 10 animes para ver en maratón este fin de semana

Quién es la hermana de Elon Musk y por qué dice que llevar el apellido “es un arma de doble filo”

Cómo vincular mis tarjetas débito y crédito a Apple Pay