Olympique de Marsella vs Panathinaikos: resultado del 15 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped Olympique Marseille to a 2-1 victory over Panathinaikos in the return leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Stade Orange Vélodrome on Tuesday to pull level on aggregate (2-2), but the visitors ultimately prevailed 5-3 on penalties to advance to the Play-offs Round. Aubameyang had two goals for the home side.

Por Redacción Deportes

Fotis Ioannidis was on target for the visitors.

Aubameyang punished the away side early on by netting with the first of his brace after just two minutes when he capped off a fast break. The striker finished low into the centre of the goal after combining with midfielder Ismaïla Sarr. Marseille doubled their advantage with 46 minutes gone through Aubameyang, Jonathan Clauss with the assist.

Ioannidis kept his cool to convert a penalty awarded after a VAR check spotted a handball by Mattéo Guendouzi in stoppage time. That enabled Panathinaikos to pull one back.

Although it didn't ultimately impact the result, the Marseille trio of Vítinha, Azzedine Ounahi, and Aubameyang did spurn good chances in the game.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Panathinaikos are through to the Play-offs Round, while Olympique Marseille face a transfer to the Europa League Play-offs Round.

IN THE GOALS:

With zero goal, Aubameyang and Ioannidis rank joint first in the early scoring charts for the 2023/2024 Champions League season.

INJURY CONCERN:

Panathinaikos had to make an enforced change in the 69th minute as Juankar was taken off.

VAR IN ACTION:

Olympique Marseille led 2-1 when Marseille's Vítinha had an effort ruled out in the 112th minute.

