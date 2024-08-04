Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
FC Copenhague vs Sparta Praga: resultado del 8 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Neither team could muster a goal in the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Parken as København and Sparta Praha played out a 0-0 stalemate on Tuesday - making it 10 games undefeated in all competitions for the home side.

Por Redacción Deportes

Profligacy in front of goal impacted both sides in the game, Diogo Gonçalves, Roony Bardghji, and Viktor Claesson spurning big chances for København, Sparta rueing a lack of composure from Jan Kuchta.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Sparta Praha return to home soil with København as the pair prepare to battle it out in the return leg on 15 August for a place in the Champions League Play-offs Round.

INJURY CONCERN:

Sparta were forced to make an enforced change in the 60th minute as Asger Sørensen was taken off.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.

