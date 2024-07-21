Servette vs Genk por UEFA Champions League el 25 julio en el Stade de Genève: todos los detalles de la previa

Genk travel to face Servette on Tuesday for an UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round clash at Stade de Genève.

It's the first match of the European season for both sides. Genk are making their first appearance on the European stage since the 2021/2022 Europa League, when they were eliminated in the group stage.

The hosts have scored in nine straight contests across all competitions. They have hit the back of the net in every match since a Super League meeting with Lugano in April.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Servette have won five and drawn one. They scored 16 and conceded six over that stretch, scoring first in five of the six contests. They had seven first-half goals, while their opponents netted three times in the first 45 minutes. Genk have won two, drawn two and lost two in their last six. They scored 10 and conceded 10 over that stretch, netting first in four of the six. They had five goals in the first half, while their opponents netted four times before the break.

#Highlights

#headToHead

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Servette wins: 0

Draws: 0

Genk wins: 0

#lastHeadToHead

LAST TIME THEY MET:

Date:

Competition:

Score: Servette Genk

#topScorers

TOP COMPETITION SCORERS:

Servette: Awaiting first competition goal

Genk: Awaiting first competition goal

#formGuide

THE FORM GUIDE (All competitions):

Servette: WWDWWW

Genk: DWDLLW

#upNext

UP NEXT (Competition only):

Genk v Servette, Champions League, 2 August

