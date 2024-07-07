Astana vs Dinamo Tbilisi: resultado del 12 de julio, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Gabriel Sigua helped Dinamo Tbilisi come from behind and clinch a 1-1 draw with Astana in the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie at Astana Arena on Wednesday.

Sigua netted for Dinamo Tbilisi in the 57th minute.

Abat Aymbetov was on target for the home team.

Aymbetov gave Astana the lead after 11 minutes. However, the visitors hit back and the Sigua equaliser came after 57 minutes.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

With a spot in the Champions League 2nd Qualifying Round on the line, Astana and Dinamo Tbilisi are on level terms heading into the return leg of their 1st qualifying round tie on 19 July.

IN THE GOALS:

Aymbetov and Sigua rank joint first early in the 2023/2024 Champions League season with zero goal.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.