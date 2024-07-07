Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Astana vs Dinamo Tbilisi por UEFA Champions League el 12 julio en el Astana Arena: todos los detalles de la previa

Dinamo Tbilisi are on the road to face Astana on Wednesday for an UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round clash at Astana Arena.

Both sides are playing their first European match of the season. Astana are making their first appearance in European competition since the 2019/2020 Europa League, when they were eliminated in the group stage.

The visitors have scored in each of their last nine games across all competitions. They have been on the scoresheet ever since an Erovnuli Liga meeting with Gagra in May.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Astana have won four, drawn one and lost one. They scored eight and conceded five in that stretch, scoring first in three of the six contests. They had four first-half goals, while their opponents failed to find the net in the first 45 minutes. Dinamo Tbilisi have won four and lost two in their last six. They scored 14 and conceded 11 in that stretch, netting first in three of the six. They had two goals in the first half, while their opponents netted only one before the break.

