Britain's Prince Harry (R) and Cressida Bonas (2nd R) watch the WE Day UK event at Wembley Arena in London March 7, 2014. The inaugural WE Day UK event is run by the charity Free the Children to inspire young people to take action on global issues in a voluntary capacity. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS POLITICS EDUCATION SOCIETY ROYALS) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS