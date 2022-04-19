Weather in Mexico for April 19: high temperatures will prevail, despite the presence of rain

CAMPECHE, CAMPECHE, 29JULIO2018.- Una intensa ola de calor azota la entidad y gran parte del país, debido al fenómeno meteorológico llamado "Canícula", el cual tiene una duración de 40 días en los que se alcanzan las temperaturas más altas del año. Las autoridades recomiendan a la población mantenerse hidratados, evitar la exposición directa al sol y utilizar ropa ligera. FOTO: MARTÍN ZETINA /CUARTOSCURO.COM

The National Weather Service has predicted an afternoon atmosphere that will go from hot to very hot due to the fact that the heat wave is maintained in most parts of the territory. However, as a result of the presence of the 43rd cold front, rains are expected in the south and southeast of the country. The influx of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will also cause precipitation in areas of Coahuila, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City and Morelos

Mexico will record minimum temperatures of up to -0°C in Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas and the State of Mexico. In contrast, the highs will go up to 45º C in Michoacán and Guerrero and up to 40°C in Baja California Sur, Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosi, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chihuahua Tapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Valle de México: Temperate environment at dawn and hot in the afternoon, with a probability of showers with occasional heavy rains in Mexico City and the State of Mexico, which could be accompanied by electric shocks and hailstones.

Clima en México para el 19 de abril de 2022. Foto: @conagua_clima

In Mexico City, a minimum temperature of 15 to 17° C and a maximum of 27 to 29° C is forecast. For the capital of the State of Mexico, a minimum temperature of 7 to 9° C and a maximum of 23 to 25° C.

Baja California Peninsula: Partly cloudy sky without rain. Cold environment in the morning in mountain areas of Baja California and cool in the rest of the region. In the afternoon the atmosphere will be warm to hot.

North Pacific: Partly cloudy sky during the day and no rain in the region. Morning atmosphere from cool to temperate and hot in the afternoon.

Central Pacific: Sky with scattered clouds during the morning, increasing cloudiness during the day, with probability of showers and showers accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall in areas of Jalisco and Michoacán. No conditions for rain in Nayarit and Colima. Cool to mild atmosphere in the morning and very hot in the afternoon.

South Pacific: Partly cloudy sky in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon with a chance of showers accompanied by electric shocks in Chiapas and Oaxaca, as well as isolated rains in Guerrero. Cool to mild atmosphere in the morning and very hot in the afternoon. North wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Gulf of Mexico: Cloudy skies most of the day with showers and showers in areas of Veracruz and isolated rainfall in Tamaulipas and Tabasco. Warm atmosphere in the morning and warm in the afternoon

Clima en México para el 19 de abril de 2022. Foto: @conagua_clima

Yucatan Peninsula: Sky with scattered clouds in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon, with a probability of isolated showers in the region. Warm and very hot morning atmosphere in the afternoon.

Mesa del Norte: Partly cloudy sky in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon and night with heavy rains in Coahuila, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and San Luis Potosí; showers in Nuevo León and isolated rains in Durango; all accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail. Temperate morning atmosphere in much of the region, being cold with frost in the mountains of Durango. In the afternoon warm to very hot environment.

Mesa Central: Cloudy sky most of the day with heavy rains in Tlaxcala, Morelos and Puebla, as well as showers and showers in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, all accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail falls. Cool morning atmosphere in much of the region and cold in mountain areas. In the afternoon, warm atmosphere.

