Mother of Felipe Saruma after the wedding with Andrea Valdiri: “Children are not our property”

After the pompous wedding held by Andrea Valdiri and Felipe Saruma last weekend, reactions continue to come in defense of the couple, who for many months kept their relationship low profile despite sharing many moments on social networks.

And it is that the rumors about the confirmation of their engagement grew as the Santander appeared sharing with Isabella and Adhara, daughters of Barranquilla; however, they waited until the last moment to ratify their commitment, and after the marriage, the voices of support continue to add.

This was the case of Yesenia Andrea, mother of the content creator who has repeatedly endorsed her son in the face of several controversies that have arisen on social networks. Now, the santandereana shared on her social networks a message with which she gives a back to Saruma in relation to Valdiri's children.

Through an Instagram story, Yesenia Andrea reflected on the path that the businessman took, referring to the marriage to the dancer.

“Children are not our property, nor should they meet the expectations of others; they must build their own path,” said Felipe's mother, adding that their role as parents is to “respect them, accompany them and prepare them for that path.”

As expected, that post was replicated by several entertainment accounts, and one of them was 'Tracking down celebrities'. There, there were more supportive reactions to Yesenia Andrea and Saruma; many users even said that she is an “example of a mother-in-law”.

Comments such as: “God, I wish all mothers in the world will think so”; “Very wise words... LEARN MOTHERS-IN-LAWS AND RELEASE YOUR BABIES”; “Saruma's mother is divine... I would dare say that she looks the same age as Valdiri”; “They did an excellent job as parents because the son is a real gentleman”; “He better could not have said it” and “Of the values of his parents, it is where one realizes if he is going to be a good son , good husband and good father”, they highlighted in the publication.

Yes: the wedding was real

It is worth noting that, just as there was expectation about marriage among influencers, many followers expressed their little optimism and created other theories around the clues given by the couple.

Given this, the dancer had stated in the days before her big party that, “People think that beauty only happens in movies and no, it doesn't. This is a royal wedding, it is neither reality nor for marketing,” he said in dialogue with Vea Magazine.

Also, on her Instagram account, La Valdiri uploaded an image in which she was seen dressed as a wedding, with two of her friends, celebrating at her bachelorette party.

“I love those who follow my inventions and pimp my follies; those who say “let's go for that” and turn my moments into magic (...) I want to thank and applaud them for being part of the book of my life, they are an important chapter and motivate me to continue writing more pages,” said the businesswoman.

Finally, those assumptions were true and on the weekend what many celebrities considered to be 'The Wedding of the Year' took place.

