PODCAST: Tokyo Report - A View from the Caribbean

Weightlifter El-Bakh becomes Qatar’s first Olympic champion, setting records in the process

El-Bakh, 23, won in style as he registered a new Olympic record with a total of 402kg with a 177kg snatch and a 225kg clean and jerk which was also an Olympic record.

Elaine Thompson-Herah defends her Rio 2016 gold medal as Jamaica owns the podium in the women’s 100m

Thompson-Herah sets an Olympic record and runs the second-fastest 100m ever while Fraser-Pryce wins a fourth medal in the event.

Goals galore as 2012 champions Mexico beat South Korea 6-3 to reach men’s football semis

Japan, Spain and Brazil also advance with the host nation edging New Zealand in a penalty shootout

Kenyan sprinter Odhiambo provisionally suspended for alleged anti-doping rules violation

Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare also provisionally suspended after testing positive for human growth hormone.

Lost in translation: Djokovic deja Tokio con más golpes de los que esperaba y preocupado por el US Open, el torneo en el que quiere hacer historia grande

El número uno del mundo encadenó tres derrotas entre el viernes y el sábado. Tras perder sus dos posibilidades de luchar por ese oro olímpico que nunca ganó, perdió la disputa por el bronce en individuales y desistió de buscarlo en el dobles mixto