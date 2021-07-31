HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Saturday July 31, 2021
PODCAST: Tokyo Report - A View from the Caribbean

The president of the Trinidad and Tobago National Olympic Committee says the Tokyo Olympics won’t be the last event held under the threat of the coronavirus. Brian Lewis joins the Tokyo Report podcast to talk with host Ed Hula about the experience for the Caribbean nations at the Games.

Ed Hula
Ed Hula
July 31, 2021
