IOC breaks its silence and takes a stand against FIFA’s plan for a World Cup every two years

Thomas Bach, IOC President, during the Athens meeting / GREG MARTIN (IOC)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) broke its silence on Saturday about FIFA’s plan to hold the World Cup every two years, and did so to clearly position itself against Gianni Infantino’s idea.

“IOC supports the calls for a wider consultations on FIFA’s World Cup plans and shares concern”, reads the statement published after the IOC’s executive board meeting in Athens.

“A number of International Federations (IFs) of other sports, national football federations, clubs, players, players associations and coaches have expressed strong reservations and concerns regarding the plans to generate more revenue for FIFA, mainly for the following reasons”, the statement adds, going into detail on the three reasons: impact on other sports, gender equality and player welfare.

“The increased frequency and timing for the World Cup would create a clash with other major international sports. This includes tennis, cycling, golf, gymnastics, swimming, athletics, Formula 1 and many others. This would undermine the diversity and development of sports other than football”, is the IOC’s development of the first argument.

On the next, gender equality, the Olympic body is brief and to the point: “The increase in men’s events in the calendar would create challenges for the further promotion of women’s football”.

The final argument points to the fact that Infantino’s plans will negatively affect the welfare and health of players by generating “a further massive strain on the physical and mental health of the players”.

Last month, IOC President Thomas Bach had merely said that he was following developments with interest.

“This is an issue to be decided by FIFA and the continental associations, we are following closely, monitoring these discussions, and find them very interesting”.

The IOC President added that he would “not interfere” in the debate.

“Let this discussion evolve, the consequences or potential consequences of such a move becoming clearer day by day thanks to thanks to this discussion within FIFA and in particular there also through the contributions of the continental associations of FIFA”.

UEFA and CONMEBOL have already expressed their opposition to Infantino’s plans, with former French coach Arsene Wenger leading the project that is generating controversy in world sport.

Developing story

