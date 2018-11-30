US President Donald Trump and Argentina's Mauricio Macri met privately in the morning, before the opening ceremony of the G20 Summit, at the palace of government fo the host country, Casa Rosada. According to the White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, both leaders endorsed the mutual cooperation between their countries.
"President @realDonald Trump met with Argentinian President Macri at the Casa Rosada. Great discussion on trade, China, economic growth and Venezuela", tweeted Ms. Sanders.
President @realDonaldTrump met with Argentinian President Macri at the Casa Rosada. Great discussion on trade, China, economic growth and Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/39ar5NSIPs
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 30, 2018
During private talks over breakfast, prior to the start of the G20 Summit, Mr. Trump and Mr. Macri reaffirmed "the strong partnership" between the United States and Argentina. The two presidents reiterated their commitment to face regional challenges like Venezuela "and predatory Chinese economic activity".
Mr. Trump also expressed his support to the economic process that Argentina is undergoing after many years of struggle with inflation and several months of crisis and depreciation of the currency, the peso. They further discussed Argentina's intent to follow through on President Macri's pro-growth economic agenda, and to expand fair and reciprocal trade between the two countries.
For Infobae's complete coverage of the Group of 20 summit in Argentina: www.infobae.com/america/g20-summit-2018/
READ MORE:
Comentarios