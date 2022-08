Hell and Heaven 2022: fechas, venta de boletos y cartel completo

We are thrilled to headline closing night of the massive HELL & HEAVEN FESTIVAL in Mexico City on December 4, 2022!



Ticket on sale schedule:



Presale BBVA: August 31 - 11 am

Presale AMEX: September 5th - 11 am

General on sale: September 8th - 11 am