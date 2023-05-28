Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Seattle 1, New York Red Bulls 0

28 May, 2023
New York Red Bulls 0 0 0
Seattle 1 0 1

First Half_1, Seattle, Morris, 9 (Chu), 22nd minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland.

Yellow Cards_Barlow, New York Red Bulls, 9th; Yearwood, New York Red Bulls, 26th; Joao Paulo, Seattle, 45th; Baker, Seattle, 55th; Ragen, Seattle, 83rd; Ndam, New York Red Bulls, 90th+2.

Referee_Jon Freemon. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Ben Pilgrim, Jair Antonio Marrufo. 4th Official_Mike Rottersman.

A_31,032.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Hassan Ndam, Dylan Nealis (Ovonte Mullings, 64th), Sean Nealis, John Tolkin; Cristian Casseres Jr, Peter Stroud (Cory Burke, 76th), Dru Yearwood (Wikelman Carmona, 46th); Tom Barlow (Luquinhas, 64th), Cameron Harper, Dante Vanzeir (Elias Manoel, 46th).

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Cody Baker, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Jackson Ragen; Leo Chu (Xavier Arreaga, 78th), Joao Paulo, Nicolas Lodeiro (Nouhou Tolo, 86th), Alex Roldan, Albert Rusnak; Heber (Josh Atencio, 78th), Jordan Morris (Dylan Teves, 25th).

