ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/WHITEHOUSE-BRIEFING

White House briefing with Jen Psaki

Start: 10 May 2021 16:30 GMT

End: 10 May 2021 17:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com