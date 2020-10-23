Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/DEBATE STAGE

Por REUTERSOCT 23
22 de Octubre de 2020

Final preparations made for presidential debate

Start: 22 Oct 2020 22:13 GMT

End: 23 Oct 2020 00:30 GMT

NASHVILLE - Stage of debate venue as preparations are finalised for final presidential debate

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Antioquia declara alerta roja hospitalaria

El pasado jueves, 15 de octubre, la tasa de ocupación de camas UCI se ubicó en 80,15 %.
El pasado jueves, 15 de octubre, la tasa de ocupación de camas UCI se ubicó en 80,15 %.
Chivas vs Cruz Azul: Isaac Brizuela advirtió que el Rebaño no está en su mejor versión y va a ser un equipo “muy agresivo”

El Conejito apuntó que el primer objetivo del Rebaño Sagrado es calificar en los primeros cuatro lugares de la tabla y el duelo contra Cruz Azul es el primer paso
El Conejito apuntó que el primer objetivo del Rebaño Sagrado es calificar en los primeros cuatro lugares de la tabla y el duelo contra Cruz Azul es el primer paso
Fiscales y policías no son trabajadores de confianza del Estado: SCJN

La Suprema Corte también determinó que fiscales regionales y estatales no pueden ser considerados como parte del poder ejecutivo
La Suprema Corte también determinó que fiscales regionales y estatales no pueden ser considerados como parte del poder ejecutivo
No sólo el 2020: FMI pronosticó periodo muy malo para la economía mexicana en 2021

Los pronósticos de la institución mundial indican que la recuperación para el próximo año no será ni de la mitad de lo que se necesita
Los pronósticos de la institución mundial indican que la recuperación para el próximo año no será ni de la mitad de lo que se necesita
La Muestra Internacional Documental de Bogotá (Midbo) celebra su edición 2020 entre lo real e imaginario

Con artistas internacionales, 37 largometrajes y un diálogo nacional el Midbo celebra su edición 22 de manera virtual
Con artistas internacionales, 37 largometrajes y un diálogo nacional el Midbo celebra su edición 22 de manera virtual
Los mensajes de Donald Trump y Joe Biden a la comunidad latina de EEUU en la previa del debate presidencial

El presidente norteamericano consideró que nadie hizo más que él por los hispanos, mientras que el candidato demócrata le recriminó las deportaciones hacia “regímenes dictatoriales”
El presidente norteamericano consideró que nadie hizo más que él por los hispanos, mientras que el candidato demócrata le recriminó las deportaciones hacia “regímenes dictatoriales”
Jornada negra para los mexicanos: todos cayeron en el regreso de la Champions y Europa League

Héctor Herrera, Tecatito Corona, Chucky Lozano y Edson Álvarez cayeron junto con sus equipos en la primera jornada de las competencias internacionales del Viejo Continente
Héctor Herrera, Tecatito Corona, Chucky Lozano y Edson Álvarez cayeron junto con sus equipos en la primera jornada de las competencias internacionales del Viejo Continente
Coronavirus en México: Chihuahua es el primer estado en regresar a semáforo rojo

Como parte de las medidas, el gobernador Javier Corral anunció que se aplicará Ley Seca en toda la entidad y se prohibirá transitar por Ciudad Juárez después de las 10 de la noche
Como parte de las medidas, el gobernador Javier Corral anunció que se aplicará Ley Seca en toda la entidad y se prohibirá transitar por Ciudad Juárez después de las 10 de la noche
Filminuto creado por jóvenes colombianos, nominado a los premios Emmy Internacionales 2020

Dos jóvenes colombianos están a punto de hacer historia con un filminuto en los premios Emmy Internacionales.
Dos jóvenes colombianos están a punto de hacer historia con un filminuto en los premios Emmy Internacionales.
“Es un torneo con muchas posibilidades”: Pablo Barrera no descartó una calificación de Atlético de San Luis por repechaje

Pablo Barrera y Ventura Alvarado destacaron su actuación frente al Querétaro y respaldaron al técnico Memo Vázquez
Pablo Barrera y Ventura Alvarado destacaron su actuación frente al Querétaro y respaldaron al técnico Memo Vázquez
MINUTO A MINUTO: Biden y Trump se enfrentan en el último debate antes de las elecciones

El evento tiene lugar en Nasvhille, Tennessee. Los candidatos abordaran seis temas durante 90 minutos y, con el objetivo de reducir las numerosas interrupciones que tuvieron lugar en el primer encuentro, tienen sus micrófonos apagados durante parte del evento
El evento tiene lugar en Nasvhille, Tennessee. Los candidatos abordaran seis temas durante 90 minutos y, con el objetivo de reducir las numerosas interrupciones que tuvieron lugar en el primer encuentro, tienen sus micrófonos apagados durante parte del evento
Kate del Castillo regresó a México: qué sucedió con la demanda contra el gobierno que inició por la persecución tras encuentro con “el Chapo”

La actriz y productora habló sobre la posibilidad de aparecer en un videojuego donde se usaría su imagen junto a la del famoso narcotraficante
La actriz y productora habló sobre la posibilidad de aparecer en un videojuego donde se usaría su imagen junto a la del famoso narcotraficante
MAS NOTICIAS