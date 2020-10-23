ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/DEBATE STAGE

Final preparations made for presidential debate

Start: 22 Oct 2020 22:13 GMT

End: 23 Oct 2020 00:30 GMT

NASHVILLE - Stage of debate venue as preparations are finalised for final presidential debate

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com