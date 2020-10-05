Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY UN-REFUGEES/

Por REUTERSOCT 05
2 de Octubre de 2020

UN refugee agency UNHCR opens week-long Executive Board

Start: 05 Oct 2020 07:00 GMT

End: 05 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO TECHNICAL REASONS.

GENEVA - U.N. refugee agency UNHCR opens week-long Executive Board (Oct 5-9) with keynote address by UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore and opening speech by UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi at first day morning session.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT Executive board starts with keynote address by UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore and opening speech by UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNHCR

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Tormenta tropical Gamma en México: van seis muertos, más de 3,000 evacuados y cerca de 600,000 afectados

Tormenta tropical Gamma en México: van seis muertos, más de 3,000 evacuados y cerca de 600,000 afectados

El ciclón presentó frentes fríos y lluvias extraordinarias que generaron daños en varios estados del país
El ciclón presentó frentes fríos y lluvias extraordinarias que generaron daños en varios estados del país

Tormenta tropical Gamma en México: van seis muertos, más de 3,000 evacuados y cerca de 600,000 afectados

Tormenta tropical Gamma en México: van seis muertos, más de 3,000 evacuados y cerca de 600,000 afectados

El ciclón presentó frentes fríos y lluvias extraordinarias que generaron daños en varios estados del país
El ciclón presentó frentes fríos y lluvias extraordinarias que generaron daños en varios estados del país

Se consultará a vecinos cambiar nombre a calles que rememoren políticos ligados a represión: Sheinbaum

Se consultará a vecinos cambiar nombre a calles que rememoren políticos ligados a represión: Sheinbaum

La mandataria capitalina propuso utilizar nombres representativos a la conmemoración de los 700 años de la fundación lunar de Tenochtitlán, de Conquista y de la Independencia de México
La mandataria capitalina propuso utilizar nombres representativos a la conmemoración de los 700 años de la fundación lunar de Tenochtitlán, de Conquista y de la Independencia de México

Se consultará a vecinos cambiar nombre a calles que rememoren políticos ligados a represión: Sheinbaum

Se consultará a vecinos cambiar nombre a calles que rememoren políticos ligados a represión: Sheinbaum

La mandataria capitalina propuso utilizar nombres representativos a la conmemoración de los 700 años de la fundación lunar de Tenochtitlán, de Conquista y de la Independencia de México
La mandataria capitalina propuso utilizar nombres representativos a la conmemoración de los 700 años de la fundación lunar de Tenochtitlán, de Conquista y de la Independencia de México

Felipe Calderón arremetió contra AMLO con el mismo poema que usó para contestarle a Martín Moreno

Felipe Calderón arremetió contra AMLO con el mismo poema que usó para contestarle a Martín Moreno

Vicente Fox retuiteó a su homónimo para secundar las palabras contra el actual presidente de México.
Vicente Fox retuiteó a su homónimo para secundar las palabras contra el actual presidente de México.

Felipe Calderón arremetió contra AMLO con el mismo poema que usó para contestarle a Martín Moreno

Felipe Calderón arremetió contra AMLO con el mismo poema que usó para contestarle a Martín Moreno

Vicente Fox retuiteó a su homónimo para secundar las palabras contra el actual presidente de México.
Vicente Fox retuiteó a su homónimo para secundar las palabras contra el actual presidente de México.

El Reino Unido solo prevé vacunar de coronavirus a una parte de la población

El Reino Unido solo prevé vacunar de coronavirus a una parte de la población

Lo dijo una alta funcionaria del Gobierno de Boris Johnson en una entrevista a un medio británico, que añadió que la prioridad son las personas de más de 50 años, y en particular el personal sanitario y el de las residencias de ancianos. El país superó los 500.000 casos, con más de 42.000 muertes
Lo dijo una alta funcionaria del Gobierno de Boris Johnson en una entrevista a un medio británico, que añadió que la prioridad son las personas de más de 50 años, y en particular el personal sanitario y el de las residencias de ancianos. El país superó los 500.000 casos, con más de 42.000 muertes

El Reino Unido solo prevé vacunar de coronavirus a una parte de la población

El Reino Unido solo prevé vacunar de coronavirus a una parte de la población

Lo dijo una alta funcionaria del Gobierno de Boris Johnson en una entrevista a un medio británico, que añadió que la prioridad son las personas de más de 50 años, y en particular el personal sanitario y el de las residencias de ancianos. El país superó los 500.000 casos, con más de 42.000 muertes
Lo dijo una alta funcionaria del Gobierno de Boris Johnson en una entrevista a un medio británico, que añadió que la prioridad son las personas de más de 50 años, y en particular el personal sanitario y el de las residencias de ancianos. El país superó los 500.000 casos, con más de 42.000 muertes

Doña María se recuperó de COVID-19 a sus 103 años de edad

Doña María se recuperó de COVID-19 a sus 103 años de edad

La mujer ingresó a una unidad médica del IMSS de Jalisco en donde estuvo internada por 11 días
La mujer ingresó a una unidad médica del IMSS de Jalisco en donde estuvo internada por 11 días

Doña María se recuperó de COVID-19 a sus 103 años de edad

Doña María se recuperó de COVID-19 a sus 103 años de edad

La mujer ingresó a una unidad médica del IMSS de Jalisco en donde estuvo internada por 11 días
La mujer ingresó a una unidad médica del IMSS de Jalisco en donde estuvo internada por 11 días

El Banco Mundial calificó como “muy limitadas” la oportunidades para la industria en América Latina

El Banco Mundial calificó como “muy limitadas” la oportunidades para la industria en América Latina

Alertó, además, que la desigualdad sufrirá una brecha mayor tras la pandemia
Alertó, además, que la desigualdad sufrirá una brecha mayor tras la pandemia

El Banco Mundial calificó como “muy limitadas” la oportunidades para la industria en América Latina

El Banco Mundial calificó como “muy limitadas” la oportunidades para la industria en América Latina

Alertó, además, que la desigualdad sufrirá una brecha mayor tras la pandemia
Alertó, además, que la desigualdad sufrirá una brecha mayor tras la pandemia

Más de 3 millones de estadounidenses ya votaron en las elecciones presidenciales

Más de 3 millones de estadounidenses ya votaron en las elecciones presidenciales

Los niveles de sufragios por correo han pulverizado los records anteriores: más de un millón de personas depositaron su boleta incluso antes del primer debate entre Donald Trump y Joe Biden
Los niveles de sufragios por correo han pulverizado los records anteriores: más de un millón de personas depositaron su boleta incluso antes del primer debate entre Donald Trump y Joe Biden

Más de 3 millones de estadounidenses ya votaron en las elecciones presidenciales

Más de 3 millones de estadounidenses ya votaron en las elecciones presidenciales

Los niveles de sufragios por correo han pulverizado los records anteriores: más de un millón de personas depositaron su boleta incluso antes del primer debate entre Donald Trump y Joe Biden
Los niveles de sufragios por correo han pulverizado los records anteriores: más de un millón de personas depositaron su boleta incluso antes del primer debate entre Donald Trump y Joe Biden

Los candidatos en Bolivia se comprometieron a respetar el resultado de las elecciones presidenciales

Los candidatos en Bolivia se comprometieron a respetar el resultado de las elecciones presidenciales

Los comicios, que fueron postergadas tres veces por la pandemia, reemplazan a los de octubre de 2019, que derivaron en protestas que condujeron a la renuncia de Morales y que luego fueron anulados
Los comicios, que fueron postergadas tres veces por la pandemia, reemplazan a los de octubre de 2019, que derivaron en protestas que condujeron a la renuncia de Morales y que luego fueron anulados

Los candidatos en Bolivia se comprometieron a respetar el resultado de las elecciones presidenciales

Los candidatos en Bolivia se comprometieron a respetar el resultado de las elecciones presidenciales

Los comicios, que fueron postergadas tres veces por la pandemia, reemplazan a los de octubre de 2019, que derivaron en protestas que condujeron a la renuncia de Morales y que luego fueron anulados
Los comicios, que fueron postergadas tres veces por la pandemia, reemplazan a los de octubre de 2019, que derivaron en protestas que condujeron a la renuncia de Morales y que luego fueron anulados

“Chiquis” Rivera en medio de la polémica por sus oraciones para la salud de Donald Trump

“Chiquis” Rivera en medio de la polémica por sus oraciones para la salud de Donald Trump

Algunos de los seguidores de la intérprete consideraron que no se debería preocupar por la condición del mandatario estadounidense; ella contestó a su estilo
Algunos de los seguidores de la intérprete consideraron que no se debería preocupar por la condición del mandatario estadounidense; ella contestó a su estilo

“Chiquis” Rivera en medio de la polémica por sus oraciones para la salud de Donald Trump

“Chiquis” Rivera en medio de la polémica por sus oraciones para la salud de Donald Trump

Algunos de los seguidores de la intérprete consideraron que no se debería preocupar por la condición del mandatario estadounidense; ella contestó a su estilo
Algunos de los seguidores de la intérprete consideraron que no se debería preocupar por la condición del mandatario estadounidense; ella contestó a su estilo

Exatlón 2020: Patrick Loliger, el primer hombre eliminado del equipo Titanes

Exatlón 2020: Patrick Loliger, el primer hombre eliminado del equipo Titanes

Se enfrentó a Patricio Razo del equipo azul y a su compañero Mauricio López en el duelo por la permanencia.
Se enfrentó a Patricio Razo del equipo azul y a su compañero Mauricio López en el duelo por la permanencia.

Exatlón 2020: Patrick Loliger, el primer hombre eliminado del equipo Titanes

Exatlón 2020: Patrick Loliger, el primer hombre eliminado del equipo Titanes

Se enfrentó a Patricio Razo del equipo azul y a su compañero Mauricio López en el duelo por la permanencia.
Se enfrentó a Patricio Razo del equipo azul y a su compañero Mauricio López en el duelo por la permanencia.

Siete clubes de México que han tenido un contagio masivo de COVID-19 en sus planteles

Siete clubes de México que han tenido un contagio masivo de COVID-19 en sus planteles

Estos siete equipos, entre la Liga MX y la Liga de Expansión, tuvieron más de 10 contagios y en algunos casos llegaron a sumar más de 30 personas enfermas de coronavirus
Estos siete equipos, entre la Liga MX y la Liga de Expansión, tuvieron más de 10 contagios y en algunos casos llegaron a sumar más de 30 personas enfermas de coronavirus

Siete clubes de México que han tenido un contagio masivo de COVID-19 en sus planteles

Siete clubes de México que han tenido un contagio masivo de COVID-19 en sus planteles

Estos siete equipos, entre la Liga MX y la Liga de Expansión, tuvieron más de 10 contagios y en algunos casos llegaron a sumar más de 30 personas enfermas de coronavirus
Estos siete equipos, entre la Liga MX y la Liga de Expansión, tuvieron más de 10 contagios y en algunos casos llegaron a sumar más de 30 personas enfermas de coronavirus

Polémica en el bar y una emisión histórica desde el Palacio Legislativo uruguayo

Polémica en el bar y una emisión histórica desde el Palacio Legislativo uruguayo

En un hecho único, la creación de Gerardo Sofovich, modernizada y mejorada por su hijo, Gustavo se emitió desde el Parlamento en una jornada inolvidable
En un hecho único, la creación de Gerardo Sofovich, modernizada y mejorada por su hijo, Gustavo se emitió desde el Parlamento en una jornada inolvidable

Polémica en el bar y una emisión histórica desde el Palacio Legislativo uruguayo

Polémica en el bar y una emisión histórica desde el Palacio Legislativo uruguayo

En un hecho único, la creación de Gerardo Sofovich, modernizada y mejorada por su hijo, Gustavo se emitió desde el Parlamento en una jornada inolvidable
En un hecho único, la creación de Gerardo Sofovich, modernizada y mejorada por su hijo, Gustavo se emitió desde el Parlamento en una jornada inolvidable
MAS NOTICIAS