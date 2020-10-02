ADVISORY UN-REFUGEES/

UN refugee agency UNHCR opens week-long Executive Board

Start: 05 Oct 2020 07:00 GMT

End: 05 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - U.N. refugee agency UNHCR opens week-long Executive Board (Oct 5-9) with keynote address by UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore and opening speech by UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi at first day morning session.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT Executive board starts with keynote address by UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore and opening speech by UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNHCR

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com