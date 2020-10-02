Viernes 2 de Octubre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY UN-REFUGEES/

Por REUTERSOCT 02
2 de Octubre de 2020

UN refugee agency UNHCR opens week-long Executive Board

Start: 05 Oct 2020 07:00 GMT

End: 05 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - U.N. refugee agency UNHCR opens week-long Executive Board (Oct 5-9) with keynote address by UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore and opening speech by UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi at first day morning session.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT Executive board starts with keynote address by UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore and opening speech by UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNHCR

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El pedido de altos oficiales a Juan Guaidó: “Nombre Ministro de Defensa o Comisionado Militar y prepare la transición”

El pedido de altos oficiales a Juan Guaidó: “Nombre Ministro de Defensa o Comisionado Militar y prepare la transición”

Ocho oficiales en reserva activa y de los cuatro componentes de la FANB accedieron a responder tres preguntas sobre el rol del presidente interino en las fuerzas armadas
Ocho oficiales en reserva activa y de los cuatro componentes de la FANB accedieron a responder tres preguntas sobre el rol del presidente interino en las fuerzas armadas

El pedido de altos oficiales a Juan Guaidó: “Nombre Ministro de Defensa o Comisionado Militar y prepare la transición”

El pedido de altos oficiales a Juan Guaidó: “Nombre Ministro de Defensa o Comisionado Militar y prepare la transición”

Ocho oficiales en reserva activa y de los cuatro componentes de la FANB accedieron a responder tres preguntas sobre el rol del presidente interino en las fuerzas armadas
Ocho oficiales en reserva activa y de los cuatro componentes de la FANB accedieron a responder tres preguntas sobre el rol del presidente interino en las fuerzas armadas

Los paramilitares rusos no se detienen: ya intervienen en la guerra de Nagorno-Karabaj

Los paramilitares rusos no se detienen: ya intervienen en la guerra de Nagorno-Karabaj

El denominado Grupo Wagner de ex militares al servicio del Kremlin respalda a las fuerzas de Armenia en el enfrentamiento con Azerbaiyán.
El denominado Grupo Wagner de ex militares al servicio del Kremlin respalda a las fuerzas de Armenia en el enfrentamiento con Azerbaiyán.

Los paramilitares rusos no se detienen: ya intervienen en la guerra de Nagorno-Karabaj

Los paramilitares rusos no se detienen: ya intervienen en la guerra de Nagorno-Karabaj

El denominado Grupo Wagner de ex militares al servicio del Kremlin respalda a las fuerzas de Armenia en el enfrentamiento con Azerbaiyán.
El denominado Grupo Wagner de ex militares al servicio del Kremlin respalda a las fuerzas de Armenia en el enfrentamiento con Azerbaiyán.

Donald Trump, tras dar positivo de coronavirus junto a Melania: “¡Juntos lo superaremos!”

Donald Trump, tras dar positivo de coronavirus junto a Melania: “¡Juntos lo superaremos!”

El presidente de los Estados Unidos confirmó la noticia en Twitter y enfatizó en que se recuperará con su esposa. “Planean permanecer en su hogar de la Casa Blanca durante la convalecencia”, informó el médico presidencial, Sean Conley
El presidente de los Estados Unidos confirmó la noticia en Twitter y enfatizó en que se recuperará con su esposa. “Planean permanecer en su hogar de la Casa Blanca durante la convalecencia”, informó el médico presidencial, Sean Conley

Donald Trump, tras dar positivo de coronavirus junto a Melania: “¡Juntos lo superaremos!”

Donald Trump, tras dar positivo de coronavirus junto a Melania: “¡Juntos lo superaremos!”

El presidente de los Estados Unidos confirmó la noticia en Twitter y enfatizó en que se recuperará con su esposa. “Planean permanecer en su hogar de la Casa Blanca durante la convalecencia”, informó el médico presidencial, Sean Conley
El presidente de los Estados Unidos confirmó la noticia en Twitter y enfatizó en que se recuperará con su esposa. “Planean permanecer en su hogar de la Casa Blanca durante la convalecencia”, informó el médico presidencial, Sean Conley

El comunicado del médico de la Casa Blanca sobre los positivos por Covid-19 de Donald Trump y su esposa

El comunicado del médico de la Casa Blanca sobre los positivos por Covid-19 de Donald Trump y su esposa

El anuncio lo realizó el propio presidente de los Estados Unidos a través de su cuenta personal de Twitter
El anuncio lo realizó el propio presidente de los Estados Unidos a través de su cuenta personal de Twitter

El comunicado del médico de la Casa Blanca sobre los positivos por Covid-19 de Donald Trump y su esposa

El comunicado del médico de la Casa Blanca sobre los positivos por Covid-19 de Donald Trump y su esposa

El anuncio lo realizó el propio presidente de los Estados Unidos a través de su cuenta personal de Twitter
El anuncio lo realizó el propio presidente de los Estados Unidos a través de su cuenta personal de Twitter

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del viernes 2 de octubre para primaria y secundaria

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del viernes 2 de octubre para primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este viernes?
¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este viernes?

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del viernes 2 de octubre para primaria y secundaria

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del viernes 2 de octubre para primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este viernes?
¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este viernes?

Desaparecer dos veces: en México los forenses pierden cadáveres sin identificar

Desaparecer dos veces: en México los forenses pierden cadáveres sin identificar

El ingreso de cuerpos no identificados rebasa la capacidad, y la voluntad, de los servicios forenses para identificarlos
El ingreso de cuerpos no identificados rebasa la capacidad, y la voluntad, de los servicios forenses para identificarlos

Desaparecer dos veces: en México los forenses pierden cadáveres sin identificar

Desaparecer dos veces: en México los forenses pierden cadáveres sin identificar

El ingreso de cuerpos no identificados rebasa la capacidad, y la voluntad, de los servicios forenses para identificarlos
El ingreso de cuerpos no identificados rebasa la capacidad, y la voluntad, de los servicios forenses para identificarlos

Por riesgo de contagios por COVID-19, el Festival Mundial de la Salsa en Cali será virtual

Por riesgo de contagios por COVID-19, el Festival Mundial de la Salsa en Cali será virtual

El evento inicia el 3 de octubre con transmisiones televisivas y digitales que contarán con la participación de escuelas, bailarines y músicos. Una de sus intenciones será la reactivación económica del sector de restaurantes de la ciudad.
El evento inicia el 3 de octubre con transmisiones televisivas y digitales que contarán con la participación de escuelas, bailarines y músicos. Una de sus intenciones será la reactivación económica del sector de restaurantes de la ciudad.

Por riesgo de contagios por COVID-19, el Festival Mundial de la Salsa en Cali será virtual

Por riesgo de contagios por COVID-19, el Festival Mundial de la Salsa en Cali será virtual

El evento inicia el 3 de octubre con transmisiones televisivas y digitales que contarán con la participación de escuelas, bailarines y músicos. Una de sus intenciones será la reactivación económica del sector de restaurantes de la ciudad.
El evento inicia el 3 de octubre con transmisiones televisivas y digitales que contarán con la participación de escuelas, bailarines y músicos. Una de sus intenciones será la reactivación económica del sector de restaurantes de la ciudad.

Alerta en alcaldías de la Ciudad de México por temperaturas de 1 grado

Alerta en alcaldías de la Ciudad de México por temperaturas de 1 grado

Protección Civil hizo unas recomendaciones a la población para protegerse durante el Frente Frío Número Cuatro en la capital
Protección Civil hizo unas recomendaciones a la población para protegerse durante el Frente Frío Número Cuatro en la capital

Alerta en alcaldías de la Ciudad de México por temperaturas de 1 grado

Alerta en alcaldías de la Ciudad de México por temperaturas de 1 grado

Protección Civil hizo unas recomendaciones a la población para protegerse durante el Frente Frío Número Cuatro en la capital
Protección Civil hizo unas recomendaciones a la población para protegerse durante el Frente Frío Número Cuatro en la capital

“De su amigo JGL”: los billetes con las iniciales del “Chapo” que salen del cajero y son válidos en Culiacán

“De su amigo JGL”: los billetes con las iniciales del “Chapo” que salen del cajero y son válidos en Culiacán

Las iniciales del capo también han aparecido en despensas otorgadas por el Cártel de Sinaloa
Las iniciales del capo también han aparecido en despensas otorgadas por el Cártel de Sinaloa

“De su amigo JGL”: los billetes con las iniciales del “Chapo” que salen del cajero y son válidos en Culiacán

“De su amigo JGL”: los billetes con las iniciales del “Chapo” que salen del cajero y son válidos en Culiacán

Las iniciales del capo también han aparecido en despensas otorgadas por el Cártel de Sinaloa
Las iniciales del capo también han aparecido en despensas otorgadas por el Cártel de Sinaloa

Disputa por el control de la caseta de cobro en Ecatepec-Pirámides terminó en balacera y dos heridos

Disputa por el control de la caseta de cobro en Ecatepec-Pirámides terminó en balacera y dos heridos

Elementos de la Guardia Nacional llegaron a la zona para controlar la situación, no se reportaron detenidos
Elementos de la Guardia Nacional llegaron a la zona para controlar la situación, no se reportaron detenidos

Disputa por el control de la caseta de cobro en Ecatepec-Pirámides terminó en balacera y dos heridos

Disputa por el control de la caseta de cobro en Ecatepec-Pirámides terminó en balacera y dos heridos

Elementos de la Guardia Nacional llegaron a la zona para controlar la situación, no se reportaron detenidos
Elementos de la Guardia Nacional llegaron a la zona para controlar la situación, no se reportaron detenidos

Las acciones de las principales bolsas del mundo caen con fuerza luego de que Trump confirmara que tiene COVID-19

Las acciones de las principales bolsas del mundo caen con fuerza luego de que Trump confirmara que tiene COVID-19

Los índices bursátiles europeos y asiáticos se derrumban luego de que el Presidente de EEUU dijo que es positivo de coronavirus. La noticia ocurre a un mes de las elecciones estadounidenses y trae tensión entre los inversores.
Los índices bursátiles europeos y asiáticos se derrumban luego de que el Presidente de EEUU dijo que es positivo de coronavirus. La noticia ocurre a un mes de las elecciones estadounidenses y trae tensión entre los inversores.

Las acciones de las principales bolsas del mundo caen con fuerza luego de que Trump confirmara que tiene COVID-19

Las acciones de las principales bolsas del mundo caen con fuerza luego de que Trump confirmara que tiene COVID-19

Los índices bursátiles europeos y asiáticos se derrumban luego de que el Presidente de EEUU dijo que es positivo de coronavirus. La noticia ocurre a un mes de las elecciones estadounidenses y trae tensión entre los inversores.
Los índices bursátiles europeos y asiáticos se derrumban luego de que el Presidente de EEUU dijo que es positivo de coronavirus. La noticia ocurre a un mes de las elecciones estadounidenses y trae tensión entre los inversores.

Eugenio Derbez reveló que Aislinn no quería separarse de Mauricio Ochmann

Eugenio Derbez reveló que Aislinn no quería separarse de Mauricio Ochmann

El actor cómico se sinceró al respecto de la ruptura del matrimonio de su hija y contó que no fue ella quien tomó la decisión de separarse
El actor cómico se sinceró al respecto de la ruptura del matrimonio de su hija y contó que no fue ella quien tomó la decisión de separarse

Eugenio Derbez reveló que Aislinn no quería separarse de Mauricio Ochmann

Eugenio Derbez reveló que Aislinn no quería separarse de Mauricio Ochmann

El actor cómico se sinceró al respecto de la ruptura del matrimonio de su hija y contó que no fue ella quien tomó la decisión de separarse
El actor cómico se sinceró al respecto de la ruptura del matrimonio de su hija y contó que no fue ella quien tomó la decisión de separarse
MAS NOTICIAS