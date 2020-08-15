ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP

Trump holds a news conference from New Jersey golf property

Start: 15 Aug 2020 21:00 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2020 22:00 GMT

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference from his golf property in New Jersey.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com