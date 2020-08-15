Sábado 15 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP

Por REUTERSAUG 15
15 de Agosto de 2020

Trump holds a news conference from New Jersey golf property

Start: 15 Aug 2020 21:00 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2020 22:00 GMT

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference from his golf property in New Jersey.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Comipems 2020: alumnos presentaron examen bajo estrictas medidas sanitarias, cómo conocer las fechas para la siguiente aplicación

El examen consta de 128 preguntas de opción múltiple, que se resolverá en un máximo de tres horas
TEPJF confirmó elecciones en Hidalgo y Coahuila para el 18 de octubre

El INE suspendió en abril ambos procesos electorales ante la emergencia sanitaria del COVID-19. Sin embargo, se llegó a un acuerdo para que no se realicen en el 2021
Mientras asesinatos de mujeres reciben indiferencia por parte de AMLO, muertos por COVID tienen luto nacional

Pese a las altas tasas de feminicidios en México, el presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador ha asegurado que “nunca antes se había protegido tanto a las mujeres”
“Fue una historia horrible”: Niurka contó lo difícil que fue trabajar con Edith González en “Salomé”

El papel de los jóvenes en la recuperación de la economía: ocuparon 35,834 puestos de trabajo en julio

Este sector de la economía fue el más afectado de la población durante los meses más duros de la pandemia de COVID-19
Mauricio Claver-Carone: “Postergar la votación en el BID es postergar la recuperación”

El asesor de Donald Trump para América Latina y candidato para presidir el Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo, volvió a criticar "el obstruccionismo" de la propuesta liderada por Argentina de aplazar la elección y rechazó las críticas de que la suya es una propuesta "imperialista"
Coronavirus en México: sólo cuatro gobernadores se unieron al reto de usar cubrebocas

Los mandatarios estatales del norte de México, exhortaron a la población a usar la mascarilla en todas las actividades cotidianas para evitar más contagios en el país
Escalofriante accidente de un ciclista en el Giro de Lombardía: el video de su caída de cabeza al vacío desde un puente

El belga Remco Evenepoel tuvo que ser evacuado en ambulancia y trasladado a un hospital en camilla
Conacyt creó comité para el desarrollo de vacunas: investigador da detalles de las fases de aprobación

Catedrático de Oxford aseguró que para llegar a la aprobación de la vacuna primero se debe "conocer al enemigo"
Nuevos actores en reorganización del Cártel de Santa Rosa de Lima: hallaron narcomensajes firmados por el “Azul”

El "Marro" ya está en Almoloya, pero la herencia sigue: un reacomodo de la organización criminal podría estar en marcha
Así puedes descargar Fortnite en tu teléfono Android aunque ya no esté en la Play Store

El famoso videojuego actualmente no se encuentra en las tiendas de Google y Apple por diferencias en sus modelos de negocios
El holandés Clarence Seedorf impactó a todos con su físico en las redes sociales

El histórico ex jugador del Milan motivó aplausos virtuales al exhibirse en una playa tras entrenar. A los 44, se mantiene intacto
