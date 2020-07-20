Lunes 20 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/

Por REUTERSJUL 20
20 de Julio de 2020

Arrivals and doorstep statements at EU Summit

Start: 20 Jul 2020 10:56 GMT

End: 20 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - The 27 national EU leaders arrive for the fourth day of a meeting to discuss the bloc's proposed 1.1 trillion euro budget for 2021-27 and an accompanying 750 billion euro recovery fund meant to help kickstart European economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic

===========

SCHEDULE

1056GMT - Arrival and statement from President of European Commission from Ursula Von Der layen

1057GMT - Arrival and statement from German Chancellor Angela Merkel

1105GMT - Arrival and statement from French President Emmanuel Macron

1217GMT - Arrival and statement from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

1347GMT - Arrival of Italian PM Conte

1407GMT - Arrival and statement from Taoiseach of Ireland, Michael Martin

1647GMT - Arrival and statement from President of European Council Charles Michel

1919GMT - Roundtable

Restrictions:

BROADCAST:

DIGITAL:

Source: EU

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: English, French, German TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El agente de Gareth Bale le respondió a Zinedine Zidane y adelantó qué hará el jugador

El agente de Gareth Bale le respondió a Zinedine Zidane y adelantó qué hará el jugador

El entrenador francés explicó en conferencia del prensa que el galés no es tenido en cuenta por una "decisión técnica" y al parecer el delantero seguirá luchando por un puesto entre los titulares
Daniel Ortega reapareció para celebrar un nuevo aniversario de la revolución sandinista con un símbolo esotérico

Daniel Ortega reapareció para celebrar un nuevo aniversario de la revolución sandinista con un símbolo esotérico

El líder del régimen participó de un acto en la Plaza de la Revolución, donde el escenario fue montado con un jardín en forma de pentagrama en el centro y cientos de sillas formando un círculo a su alrededor. La vicepresidente Rosario Murillo es conocida por sus creencias esotéricas
Llama Profeco a revisión de casi 100,000 vehículos Nissan por posibles fallas en el encendido

Llama Profeco a revisión de casi 100,000 vehículos Nissan por posibles fallas en el encendido

Con esta alerta, la dependencia contabiliza en lo que va de julio 111,433 autos para chequeo, incluidos los de Renault, Ram y Audi importados por Volskwagen de México
Los impactantes récords que logró Cristiano Ronaldo con sus dos goles en Juventus: la marca “imposible” para Lionel Messi

Los impactantes récords que logró Cristiano Ronaldo con sus dos goles en Juventus: la marca “imposible” para Lionel Messi

El portugués metió un doblete en el triunfo clave de La Vecchia Signora ante Lazio que le permitió estirar la diferencia en la cima del Calcio
Becas para el Bienestar Benito Juárez: si tienes más de 20 años estos son los apoyos que puedes solicitar

Becas para el Bienestar Benito Juárez: si tienes más de 20 años estos son los apoyos que puedes solicitar

Los programas sociales del gobierno federal buscan atender las necesidades específicas de los grupos de la población más vulnerables, de manera que tengan acceso a la educación y a un trabajo digno
Amnistía Internacional solicitó a Alejandro Murat protección para defensoras de derechos humanos

Amnistía Internacional solicitó a Alejandro Murat protección para defensoras de derechos humanos

Las integrantes de la organización oaxaqueña recibieron amenazas en el marco de lucha por el feminicidio de María del Sol Cruz Jarquín
Kim Kardashian está “conmocionada” por las declaraciones íntimas de Kanye West en su lanzamiento presidencial

Kim Kardashian está “conmocionada” por las declaraciones íntimas de Kanye West en su lanzamiento presidencial

Entre lágrimas y en el primer mitin en su carrera para ocupar el Despacho Oval, el rapero reveló que un "mensaje de Dios" evitó que su famosa esposa abortara a su primer hijo
Qué se sabe hasta ahora del caso Keith Raniere

Qué se sabe hasta ahora del caso Keith Raniere

A un año de haber sido declarado culpable de todos los cargos que se le imputaron, incluidos tráfico sexual y abuso de menores, el juez del caso aplazó indefinidamente su sentencia debido al coronavirus
El primero de julio sería el día de la Cuarta Transformación, propone diputado de Morena

El primero de julio sería el día de la Cuarta Transformación, propone diputado de Morena

Edelmiro Santiago Santos Díaz mandó una iniciativa para que se conmemore el arrollador triunfo electoral de Andrés Manuel López Obrador en 2018
Sylvia Pasquel mostró foto inédita de Viridiana Alatriste

Sylvia Pasquel mostró foto inédita de Viridiana Alatriste

La segunda hija de Silvia Pinal perdió la vida de manera trágica hace 38 años
Movimiento Ciudadano contra Hugo López-Gatell: lo denunció por negligencia y omisiones durante la pandemia

Movimiento Ciudadano contra Hugo López-Gatell: lo denunció por negligencia y omisiones durante la pandemia

El coordinador nacional del partido señaló como un rotundo fracaso la estrategia de la Secretaría de Salud ante el coronavirus
El senado chileno ya debate el proyecto de retiro anticipado de fondos de pensiones

El senado chileno ya debate el proyecto de retiro anticipado de fondos de pensiones

La iniciativa, que ya fue aprobada por la Cámara de Diputados y cuenta con amplio apoyo popular, permite sacar el 10% de los fondos privados para hacer frente a la crisis económica causada por la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus
