ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/

Arrivals and doorstep statements at EU Summit
Start: 20 Jul 2020 10:56 GMT
End: 20 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - The 27 national EU leaders arrive for the fourth day of a meeting to discuss the bloc's proposed 1.1 trillion euro budget for 2021-27 and an accompanying 750 billion euro recovery fund meant to help kickstart European economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic
SCHEDULE
1056GMT - Arrival and statement from President of European Commission from Ursula Von Der layen
1057GMT - Arrival and statement from German Chancellor Angela Merkel
1105GMT - Arrival and statement from French President Emmanuel Macron
1217GMT - Arrival and statement from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
1347GMT - Arrival of Italian PM Conte
1407GMT - Arrival and statement from Taoiseach of Ireland, Michael Martin
1647GMT - Arrival and statement from President of European Council Charles Michel
1919GMT - Roundtable
