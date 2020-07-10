ADVISORY TURKEY-MUSEUM/HAGIA SOPHIA -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Turkish court expected to announce the Hagia Sophia verdict

Start: 10 Jul 2020 13:30 GMT

End: 10 Jul 2020 14:30 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE WILL BE CONFIRMED ON THE DAY ONCE THE VERDICT IS KNOWN AND WHETHER THERE ARE CROWDS GATHERING OUTSIDE THE HAGIA SOPHIA

==

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Live exteriors of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul as a Turkish court is expected to annul a 1934 edict that turned Hagia Sophia, venerated by Christians and Muslims for nearly 1,500 years, into a museum - opening the way to convert the monument into a mosque. Christian churches and foreign leaders have already warned that converting Hagia Sophia into a mosque would harm relations between the two faiths.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com