Viernes 10 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY TURKEY-MUSEUM/HAGIA SOPHIA -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por REUTERSJUL 10
10 de Julio de 2020

Turkish court expected to announce the Hagia Sophia verdict

Start: 10 Jul 2020 13:30 GMT

End: 10 Jul 2020 14:30 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE WILL BE CONFIRMED ON THE DAY ONCE THE VERDICT IS KNOWN AND WHETHER THERE ARE CROWDS GATHERING OUTSIDE THE HAGIA SOPHIA

==

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Live exteriors of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul as a Turkish court is expected to annul a 1934 edict that turned Hagia Sophia, venerated by Christians and Muslims for nearly 1,500 years, into a museum - opening the way to convert the monument into a mosque. Christian churches and foreign leaders have already warned that converting Hagia Sophia into a mosque would harm relations between the two faiths.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Gobierno de México respalda créditos a líneas áreas, pero no habrá rescates: SCT

“El país no está en condiciones de hacerlo porque los rescates los seguimos pagando los mexicanos peso por peso”, dijo el secretario Javier Jiménez Espriú
La actriz porno que desató un escándalo en un ómnibus de Cali pidió disculpas y contó “la verdad detrás del video”

Dijo que se tomaron todas las medidas de bioseguridad para la grabación y que nadie de la empresa de buses públicos estuvo involucrado: "Somos profesionales en lo que hacemos"
Desempleo en Edomex por COVID-19: 50,000 personas que perdieron su trabajo recibirán apoyo del gobierno

El Secretario de finanzas mexiquense aseguró que entre los beneficiarios estarán artistas, meseros, el sector turístico e incluso artesanos y quienes cotizaban en el IMSS
AMLO salió ileso de la reunión con Trump, pero con cameo en las elecciones de Estados Unidos: The Guardian

"El viaje a Washington era una paradoja: una celebración por parte de dos proteccionistas y un líder mexicano que critica el 'neoliberalismo'", recalcó el diario británico
Ford enfrentaría escasez de piezas por las medidas sanitarias en la industria automotriz mexicana: Financial Times

Aunque revelaron que la situación actual de la producción en México no es sostenible, seguirán trabajando al 100% en territorio estadounidense
“No soy tan mítica ni tan especial”: En medio de la pandemia, Ana Torroja reflexiona sobre el futuro de la humanidad y el legado de Mecano

En charla con Infobae, la icónica cantante española hace un recuento de sus días en confinamiento y muestra su brío por seguir adelante con su fructífera carrera musical
Tormenta tropical Cristina se volverá huracán lejos de México

Es la tercera tormenta tropical que se forma durante la temporada de huracanes de 2020
SFP denuncia el presunto desvío millonario en Seguridad Pública Nacional durante administraciones pasadas

La SSPC detectó un complejo esquema de corrupción sistemática
Hong Kong cerrará las escuelas ante un nuevo brote de coronavirus

Los contagios se han originado luego de la llegada de 29 personas infectadas desde Pakistán, con lo que han registrado un aumento de 204 casos positivos en las últimas dos semanas
La filial brasileña de Latam llamó a convocatoria de acreedores

La compañía afirmó que el proceso en Estados Unidos es “diferente del concepto de reorganización en otros países” y no se trata de un procedimiento de liquidación
Bolsonaro denunció una persecución en su contra y retó a la prensa para que muestre sus mensajes de odio

El mandatario ha denunciado que la oposición y los medios de comunicación intentan constantemente “derribar” el dúo que forma junto con su viceministro, el general Hamilton Mourão
La policía difundió un video que muestra a Naya Rivera junto a su hijo minutos antes de su desaparición

Por otra parte, las autoridades consideran que la actriz, de origen puertorriqueño y una de las caras más reconocidas de la serie “Glee”, murió ahogada
