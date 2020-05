ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-STOCKS--UPDATED

NY governor to ring NYSE opening bell as traders readmitted

Start: 26 May 2020 13:26 GMT

End: 26 May 2020 14:26 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - The New York Stock Exchange will allow a small group of traders back on the floor, after suspending in-person trading on March 23 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Traders will have their temperatures checked and wear masks. New York governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to ring the open bell.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: NYSE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com