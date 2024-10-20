Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

Unión Berlín vs Nápoles: resultado del 24 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Giacomo Raspadori helped Napoli edge out Union Berlin for a 1-0 success in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Olympiastadion Berlin on Tuesday.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Giacomo Raspadori helped Napoli edge out Union Berlin for a 1-0 success in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Olympiastadion Berlin on Tuesday.

Raspadori netted the game's solitary goal in the 65th minute. The striker finished low into the left corner after combining with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Napoli are second in the group on six points, while Union Berlin's zero points place them fourth. Atop the group are Real Madrid on nine points. Sporting Braga are third on three points.

IN THE GOALS:

Raspadori scored his first goal of the 2023/2024 Champions League season, making him the side's joint top scorer in the competition this term. The shut-out for Alex Meret was his first clean sheet in three appearances in the competition this term, joint third most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

Union Berlin had to make an enforced change in the 79th minute as Danilho Doekhi was withdrawn.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.

Guardar

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueUnión BerlínNápolesUEFA Champions LeagueOlympiastadion Berlinopta

Últimas Noticias

Lens vs PSV Eindhoven por UEFA Champions League el 24 octubre en el Stade Bollaert-Delelis: todos los detalles de la previa

Lens will look to extend their unbeaten start early in the UEFA Champions League group stage when they host PSV at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Tuesday.
Lens vs PSV Eindhoven por UEFA Champions League el 24 octubre en el Stade Bollaert-Delelis: todos los detalles de la previa

Manchester United vs FC Copenhague por UEFA Champions League el 24 octubre en el Old Trafford: todos los detalles de la previa

Manchester United entertain København on Tuesday at Old Trafford in a clash of teams who are looking for their first win of the UEFA Champions League group stage.
Manchester United vs FC Copenhague por UEFA Champions League el 24 octubre en el Old Trafford: todos los detalles de la previa

Benfica vs Real Sociedad por UEFA Champions League el 24 octubre en el Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz): todos los detalles de la previa

Real Sociedad will look to extend their unbeaten start early in the UEFA Champions League group stage when they head to face Benfica at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz) on Tuesday.
Benfica vs Real Sociedad por UEFA Champions League el 24 octubre en el Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz): todos los detalles de la previa

Unión Berlín vs Nápoles por UEFA Champions League el 24 octubre en el Olympiastadion Berlin: todos los detalles de la previa

Union Berlin are looking for their first win in the early stages of the UEFA Champions League group stage as they prepare to entertain Napoli at Olympiastadion Berlin on Tuesday.
Unión Berlín vs Nápoles por UEFA Champions League el 24 octubre en el Olympiastadion Berlin: todos los detalles de la previa

Sporting Braga vs Real Madrid por UEFA Champions League el 24 octubre en el Estádio Municipal de Braga: todos los detalles de la previa

Real Madrid will look to extend their perfect start early in the UEFA Champions League group stage when they travel to face Sporting Braga at Estádio Municipal de Braga on Tuesday.
Sporting Braga vs Real Madrid por UEFA Champions League el 24 octubre en el Estádio Municipal de Braga: todos los detalles de la previa