Unión Berlín vs Nápoles: resultado del 24 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Giacomo Raspadori helped Napoli edge out Union Berlin for a 1-0 success in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Olympiastadion Berlin on Tuesday.

Raspadori netted the game's solitary goal in the 65th minute. The striker finished low into the left corner after combining with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Napoli are second in the group on six points, while Union Berlin's zero points place them fourth. Atop the group are Real Madrid on nine points. Sporting Braga are third on three points.

IN THE GOALS:

Raspadori scored his first goal of the 2023/2024 Champions League season, making him the side's joint top scorer in the competition this term. The shut-out for Alex Meret was his first clean sheet in three appearances in the competition this term, joint third most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

Union Berlin had to make an enforced change in the 79th minute as Danilho Doekhi was withdrawn.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.