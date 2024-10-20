Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Galatasaray vs Bayern de Múnich por UEFA Champions League el 24 octubre en el RAMS Park: todos los detalles de la previa

Bayern München will look to extend their perfect start early in the UEFA Champions League group stage when they travel to face Galatasaray at Rams Global Stadium on Tuesday.

Galatasaray defeated Manchester United 3-2 at Old Trafford in their last group stage match. Wilfried Zaha, Kerem Aktürkoglu, and Mauro Icardi netted in the win. They are unbeaten in their last 23 games in all competitions (W20 D3 L0) heading into the contest against Bayern München.

Bayern München defeated København 2-1 at Parken in their last group stage match. Jamal Musiala and Mathys Tel scored in the win. Entering Tuesday's match, they are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions (W9 D2 L0).

Bayern München lead the group on six points, while Galatasaray's four points place them second. Elsewhere in the group, København are sitting third on one point. Manchester United are fourth on zero points.

Tel has been the leading attacking threat for Bayern München, scoring twice in this Champions League campaign. The attacker is tied for third in the competition's scoring charts in 2023/2024. Five players rank as joint top scorers for Galatasaray in Champions League play with one goal apiece.

Both teams have found success in the final third of late, as the home side have been on the scoresheet in their last 13 games in all competitions while the visitors have found the net in 11 in a row.

Hosts Galatasaray played to a draw in their only previous Champions League contest on home soil this season. The Cim Bom Bom have a 13-match home unbeaten streak (W11 D2 L0) in all competitions.

Bayern München's victory over København was their only contest away from home to date in the competition this season. The German side are looking to add to an eight-match away unbeaten streak (W7 D1 L0).

Galatasaray have won each of their last six matches in all competitions. They scored 12 and conceded five over that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had four first-half goals, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. Bayern München have won five and drawn one in their last six. They scored 21 and conceded four in that stretch, netting first in four of the six. Most of their goals (11) came in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0

