Benfica vs Real Sociedad: resultado del 24 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Brais Méndez helped Real Sociedad edge out Benfica for a 1-0 success in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz) on Tuesday.

Méndez scored the only goal of the game for Real Sociedad after 63 minutes when he found the net via a deflection. The midfielder finished low into the left corner after combining with Barrenetxea.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Real Sociedad lead the group on seven points, while Benfica's zero points place them fourth. Elsewhere in the group, Internazionale are second on seven points. Salzburg are third on three points.

IN THE GOALS:

Méndez now has three goals in three Champions League appearances in 2023/2024, which is tied for the most by a player in the competition this season. In total, Álex Remiro has kept two clean sheets in three appearances in the competition this campaign - the joint most among Champions League goalkeepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.

