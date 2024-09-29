Unión Berlín vs Sporting Braga por UEFA Champions League el 3 octubre en el Olympiastadion Berlin: todos los detalles de la previa

Two teams looking for their first win in the UEFA Champions League group stage will clash at Olympiastadion Berlin on Tuesday, as Sporting Braga travel to face Union Berlin.

Union Berlin were defeated in their opening Champions League group stage match, falling 1-0 on their travels against Real Madrid. They have five straight losses in all competitions.

Braga's last group stage match saw them beaten for the first time in the competition this season 2-1 by Napoli at home. Bruma was on the scoresheet in the loss.

Braga and Union Berlin are third and fourth in the group, respectively, level on zero points. With three points, Napoli are sitting first in the group. Real Madrid are second, also on three points.

When the two sides last met in action, Union Berlin were victorious 1-0 in a Europa League group stage match at Stadion An der Alten Försterei last season. Robin Knoche scored the only goal for the German side in the 68th minute from the spot.

With a goal against Napoli, Bruma is the early leading Champions League scorer for Braga. Union Berlin have yet to find the net in the Champions League this season.

The visitors have scored in 12 straight games across all competitions. They have netted in every match since a Taça de Portugal meeting with Porto in June. The home side, meanwhile, are scoreless in their last 332 minutes of play. They last found the net against Wolfsburg in a September Bundesliga match.

Braga won both of their two Champions League qualifying contests away from home.

Union Berlin have yet to play at home this Champions League season. Last season, Union Berlin had three wins, one draw, and one loss in five Europa League contests at home.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Union Berlin have won one and lost five. They scored five and conceded 10 over that stretch, scoring first in one of the six contests. A majority of their goals (four) came in the first half, while their opponents netted five times in the first 45 minutes. Braga have won three, drawn one and lost two in their last six. They scored 14 and conceded 11 over that stretch, netting first in three of the six. They had four goals in the first half, while their opponents netted seven times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 1

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 1