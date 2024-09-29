Celtic vs Lazio por UEFA Champions League el 4 octubre en el Celtic Park: todos los detalles de la previa

Two teams looking for their first win in the UEFA Champions League group stage will clash at Celtic Park on Wednesday, as Lazio head to face Celtic.

Celtic were defeated in their opening Champions League group stage match, falling 2-0 on their travels against Feyenoord.

Lazio played out a 1-1 draw in their opening Champions League group stage match at home against Atlético Madrid. Ivan Provedel was the lone player on the scoresheet in the draw.

Lazio are third in the group on one point, while Celtic's zero points place them fourth. Leading the group are Feyenoord on three points. Atlético Madrid are second on one point.

When the two sides last met in action, Celtic won 2-1 in a Europa League group stage match at Stadio Olimpico in November 2019. James Forrest opened the scoring for the Hoops in the 38th minute. Olivier Ntcham also was on the scoresheet. Ciro Immobile scored the Biancocelesti's only goal in the seventh minute.

With a goal against Atlético Madrid, Provedel is the early leading Champions League scorer for Lazio. Celtic have yet to find the target in the Champions League this season.

Hosts Celtic were winless in three Champions League contests at home last season. Lazio, meanwhile, were winless in their five European contests on the road. The Hoops have a 19-match home unbeaten streak (W16 D3 L0) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Celtic have won four, drawn one and lost one. They scored nine and conceded three over that period, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had two first-half goals, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. Lazio have won two, drawn two and lost two in their last six. They scored seven and conceded eight in that period, netting first in three of the six. They had two goals in the first half, while their opponents netted five times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 2

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0