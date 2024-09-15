Milan vs Newcastle United: resultado del 19 de septiembre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Neither team could muster a goal in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza as Milan and Newcastle United played out a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.

The best opportunities to break the deadlock in the game came for Milan via Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão, and Samuel Chukwueze.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Newcastle United and Milan are first and second in the group, respectively, level on one point. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are yet to play.

IN THE GOALS:

The shut-out for Nick Pope was his first clean sheet in the competition this campaign, the most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

There was a double second-half injury blow for Milan, first losing Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the 71st minute, then Mike Maignan after 80 minutes.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.