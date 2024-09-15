Últimas NoticiasPolíticaEconomíaDólar hoyDeportesSociedadPolicialesNewsletters
Milan vs Newcastle United: resultado del 19 de septiembre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Neither team could muster a goal in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza as Milan and Newcastle United played out a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.

Por Redacción Deportes

The best opportunities to break the deadlock in the game came for Milan via Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão, and Samuel Chukwueze.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Newcastle United and Milan are first and second in the group, respectively, level on one point. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are yet to play.

IN THE GOALS:

The shut-out for Nick Pope was his first clean sheet in the competition this campaign, the most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

There was a double second-half injury blow for Milan, first losing Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the 71st minute, then Mike Maignan after 80 minutes.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.

