Galatasaray vs Olimpija Ljubljana: resultado del 15 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Ten-man Galatasaray edged out Olimpija 1-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Rams Global Stadium on Tuesday as a crucial Mauro Icardi goal proved the difference - the victory securing a place in the Play-offs Round for the home side (4-0 aggregate).

Icardi scored the only goal of the game for Galatasaray in the 24th minute with a volley. The striker finished low into the left corner after combining with Baris Yilmaz.

Lucas Torreira dealt Galatasaray a blow when he was shown a straight red card after 64 minutes.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Galatasaray are through to the Play-offs Round on aggregate (4-0), while Olimpija face a transfer to the Europa League Play-offs Round.

IN THE GOALS:

INJURY CONCERN:

Both teams saw players suffer injury woes - David Sualehe first having to depart for Olimpija after 69 minutes before Galatasaray lost Emin Bayram in the 77th minute.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.