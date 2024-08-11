Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

Galatasaray vs Olimpija Ljubljana: resultado del 15 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Ten-man Galatasaray edged out Olimpija 1-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Rams Global Stadium on Tuesday as a crucial Mauro Icardi goal proved the difference - the victory securing a place in the Play-offs Round for the home side (4-0 aggregate).

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

Ten-man Galatasaray edged out Olimpija 1-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Rams Global Stadium on Tuesday as a crucial Mauro Icardi goal proved the difference - the victory securing a place in the Play-offs Round for the home side (4-0 aggregate).

Icardi scored the only goal of the game for Galatasaray in the 24th minute with a volley. The striker finished low into the left corner after combining with Baris Yilmaz.

Lucas Torreira dealt Galatasaray a blow when he was shown a straight red card after 64 minutes.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Galatasaray are through to the Play-offs Round on aggregate (4-0), while Olimpija face a transfer to the Europa League Play-offs Round.

IN THE GOALS:

Icardi now has zero goal in zero Champions League appearance in 2023/2024, which is the highest tally in the competition early this season. The shut-out for Fernando Muslera was his zeroth clean sheet in zero appearances in the competition this season, the most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

Both teams saw players suffer injury woes - David Sualehe first having to depart for Olimpija after 69 minutes before Galatasaray lost Emin Bayram in the 77th minute.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueGalatasarayOlimpija LjubljanaUEFA Champions LeagueRAMS Parkopta

DEPORTES

El primer gol del nuevo ciclo de Marcelo Gallardo en River Plate: show de toques, media vuelta del Diablito Echeverri y un eufórico festejo del Muñeco

El primer gol del nuevo ciclo de Marcelo Gallardo en River Plate: show de toques, media vuelta del Diablito Echeverri y un eufórico festejo del Muñeco

En la vuelta de Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate empata con el líder Huracán

Con un gol sobre la hora de Medina, Boca empató 1-1 contra Independiente Rivadavia y rescató un punto en Mendoza

El emotivo recibimiento de los fanáticos de River Plate a Marcelo Gallardo en su regreso al club

Estallaron los memes del clásico de Rosario tras el triunfo de Central sobre Newell’s con Malcorra como gran protagonista

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El primer tráiler de “Skeleton Crew”, la nueva serie de “Star Wars” protagonizada por Jude Law

El primer tráiler de “Skeleton Crew”, la nueva serie de “Star Wars” protagonizada por Jude Law

Lanzaron el primer tráiler del live-action de Blanca Nieves con Rachel Zegler y Gal Gadot

“Mufasa”: un nuevo tráiler reveló los orígenes del Rey León y su hermano, el villano Scar

Las primeras imágenes del live-action de “Lilo y Stitch”: cuándo se estrenará en cines

“Toy Story 5″: cuál será el principal obstáculo que enfrentarán los juguetes y cuándo será el estreno de la nueva película

TENDENCIAS

Listas de difusión, el truco para saber si un contacto te bloqueó en WhatsApp: Así funciona

Listas de difusión, el truco para saber si un contacto te bloqueó en WhatsApp: Así funciona

WhatsApp transformaría la forma en que se muestran los contactos: Este sería el cambio

¿Cómo saber si un iPhone es auténtico? Seis estrategias para descubrirlo

Cómo es el nuevo escáner vertical que rastrea la función cerebral mientras el paciente camina

¿Tienes PlayStation? Aplica este truco para tener gratis la suscripción a PlayStation Plus