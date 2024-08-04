Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Glasgow Rangers vs Servette por UEFA Champions League el 9 agosto en el Ibrox Stadium: todos los detalles de la previa

Servette travel to face Rangers on Wednesday for an UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round clash at Ibrox Stadium.

Servette won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating Genk 4-1 on penalties in the 2nd qualifying round. After playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg at home, they ran out 2-2 extra-time victors in the return match. Neither team scored in the additional period, sending the sides to spot-kicks. Timothé Cognat and Chris Bedia were on the scoresheet in the second-leg draw. They are undefeated in their last 12 games in all competitions (W6 D6 L0).

Rangers are playing their first match of the European season.

With one goal each, Steve Rouiller, Timothé Cognat, and Chris Bedia are the leading scorers in European qualifying for Servette. In last season's Champions League, Rangers were led by James Tavernier and Scott Arfield with one goal each.

The visitors have scored in each of their last 13 games in all competitions. They have been on the scoresheet ever since a Super League meeting with Lugano in April.

Servette's draw with Genk was their only qualifying contest away from home. The Swiss side will be out to extend a six-match away unbeaten streak (W4 D2 L0) in all competitions.

Hosts Rangers have yet to play at home this Champions League season. Over three Champions League contests on home soil last season, Rangers were winless.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Rangers have won four, drawn one and lost one. They scored 12 and conceded four in that period, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had five first-half goals, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. Servette have won two and drawn four in their last six. They scored 10 and conceded seven in that period, netting first in two of the six. They had three goals in the first half, while their opponents netted four times before the break.

