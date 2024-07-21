Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Ludogorets vs Olimpija Ljubljana por UEFA Champions League el 26 julio en el Huvepharma Arena: todos los detalles de la previa

Ludogorets play host to Olimpija on Wednesday for an UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round clash at Huvepharma Arena.

Ludogorets won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating Ballkani 4-2 on aggregate in the 1st qualifying round. They overcame a two-goal first-leg deficit with a 4-0 victory in the return match at home. Bernard Tekpetey caught the eye with two goals in the second leg. They are unbeaten in their last five games at home in all competitions (W4 D1 L0).

Olimpija won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating Valmiera 4-2 on aggregate in the 1st qualifying round. After earning a 2-1 victory in the first leg at home, they ran out 2-1 victors in the return match. Rui Pedro and Ahmet Muhamedbegovic netted in the second-leg win.

Tekpetey has the scoring lead for Ludogorets in European qualifying this season with two goals. With two goals, Pedro is the leading scorer in European qualifying for Olimpija.

The win over Ballkani was Ludogorets' only match on home soil in qualifying. Ludogorets Razgrad have a five-match home unbeaten streak (W4 D1 L0) in all competitions.

Olimpija's victory over Valmiera was their only qualifying contest away from Stadion Stožice.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Ludogorets have won four and lost two. They scored 14 and conceded seven over that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had five first-half goals, while their opponents netted four times in the first 45 minutes. Olimpija have won two and lost four in their last six. They scored seven and conceded 10 over that period, netting first in three of the six. They had three goals in the first half, while their opponents netted two times before the break.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Ludogorets wins: 0

Draws: 0

Olimpija wins: 0

Date:

Competition:

Score: Ludogorets Olimpija

Ludogorets: Awaiting first competition goal

Olimpija: Awaiting first competition goal

Ludogorets: WWLLWW

Olimpija: LWWLLL

Olimpija v Ludogorets, Champions League, 1 August

Olimpija v Ludogorets, Champions League, 1 August

champions-league Ludogorets Olimpija Ljubljana UEFA Champions League Huvepharma Arena

