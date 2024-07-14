Maccabi Haifa vs Hamrun Spartans por UEFA Champions League el 18 julio en el Sammy Ofer Stadium: todos los detalles de la previa

Hamrun Spartans have a mountain to climb if they are to overturn a four-goal deficit in Tuesday's second leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie against Maccabi Haifa at Sammy Ofer Stadium.

Last week's opening leg fixture saw M Haifa triumph 4-0 at MFA Centenary Stadium. Frantzdy Pierrot led the Israeli side with goals in the 41st and 58th minute. Dean David and Anan Khalaili also were on the scoresheet.

Pierrot has the scoring lead for M Haifa in European qualifying this season with two goals. Hamrun are still looking for their first goal in this season's European qualifying.

The hosts have scored in 19 straight games in all competitions. They haven't been shut out since a Ligat Ha'al meeting with Maccabi Bnei Raina in January.

Over three Champions League contests at Sammy Ofer Stadium last season, M Haifa had one win and two losses. Maccabi Haifa have a six-match home winning streak in all competitions. The Maltese side currently find themselves on a three-match away unbeaten streak (W2 D1 L0).

In their last six matches in all competitions, M Haifa have won five and lost one. They scored 20 and conceded five in that stretch, scoring first in five of the six contests. They had eight first-half goals, while their opponents netted three times in the first 45 minutes. Hamrun have won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six. They scored 12 and conceded five in that stretch, netting first in five of the six. Most of their goals (seven) came in the first half, while their opponents netted two times before the break.