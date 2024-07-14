Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Larne vs HJK Helsinki por UEFA Champions League el 19 julio en el Solitude: todos los detalles de la previa

Boasting a one-goal lead after the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie, HJK travel to face Larne at Solitude for Wednesday's second-leg encounter.

In last week's opening leg, HJK were victorious 1-0 at Bolt Arena. Bojan Radulovic scored for HJK Helsinki in the third minute with a spot-kick.

Larne have yet to find the net in European qualifying play this season. With one goal, Radulovic is the leading scorer in European qualifying for HJK.

The hosts have struggled to find success in the final third recently, as they haven't been on the scoresheet in their last 321 minutes of play in all competitions. They last found the net against Linfield in an April Premiership match.

Visitors HJK were winless in their three Europa League contests away from Bolt Arena last season. HJK Helsinki currently find themselves on a six-match away unbeaten streak (W1 D5 L0) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Larne have won two, drawn one and lost three. They scored five and conceded seven over that period, scoring first in three of the six contests. A majority of their goals (three) came in the first half, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. HJK have won three, drawn two and lost one in their last six. They scored six and conceded four in that period, netting first in three of the six. They had two goals in the first half, while their opponents netted two times before the break.

