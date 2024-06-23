Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

Atlètic Club d'Escaldes vs Buducnost Podgorica por UEFA Champions League el 27 junio en el Kópavogsvöllur: todos los detalles de la previa

Atlètic Club d'Escaldes take on Budućnost on Tuesday for an UEFA Champions League preliminary round - semi-finals clash at Kópavogsvöllur. It's the first match of the European season for both sides.

Por Redacción Deportes

Both clubs have been difficult to stop in attack recently, as the visitors have been on target in 17 straight in all competitions while the home side haven't been shut out in their last 12 games.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Atlètic have won four, drawn one and lost one. They scored 17 and conceded five over that stretch, scoring first in two of the six contests. They had five first-half goals, while their opponents failed to find the net in the first 45 minutes. Budućnost have won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six. They scored 10 and conceded seven in that stretch, failing to score first in any of the six. All of their goals came after halftime, though their opponents also failed to find the net before the break.

