'Don Jediondo' denounced that he is being threatened by the payment problems of his restaurants

Last week the Colombian comedian, Pedro González, recognized as 'Don Jediondo', was in the middle of the controversy after a group of people protested in front of one of the restaurants he owns. In the midst of the debate that arose on social networks over the comedian's apparent breach of agreements, it was reported that threats have arrived against him and his family. As he explained, he has been the victim of persecution and harassment.

“He told me that if I didn't give him a few millions he would make a fuss on me, that I had to sell some bills to bad people and the most worrying thing an unknown man went looking for my wife, who fortunately was not in the building,” said 'Don Jediondo' in testimonies collected by Caracol Radio.

“The people who went to the Colina Shopping Center are not merchants in Corabastos, but they are people sent by one of the suppliers to whom we owe a debt that, I repeat, cannot be paid until we have authorization from the Superintendency,” he added in his testimonies.

According to him, that provider has been harassing him and his family since 2020. In August of that year, for example, it was when he received the call asking for the millionaire sum of money. The calls continued, he says, as did the threats. “He said that he (the supplier) had to sell some bills that we owe to bad people, so those bad people were going to charge us,” Gonzalez said.

Likewise, he says that he experienced a distressing moment when a man went to look for his wife at his place of work. The woman had to leave the country.” Last week, while I was on a work trip to Australia, an unknown man went three times to our offices, in the Gaitan neighborhood of Bogotá, looking for my wife. He did not want to identify himself, the one who attended him was the accountant and said 'no, I need her, 'and he said that he came from the supplier to whom we owe money. Fortunately she wasn't on those three occasions. She, frightened, bought a ticket and left for Miami because she fears for her life,” he said.

According to the comedian, the payments due will be made, however, he said that he is waiting for the Government, through the Supesociedades to deliver the details of the payments. It was in January 2020 that his restaurant 'Don Jediondo Sopitas y Parilla' was accepted by the Superintendency of Companies into the law on business reorganization, after he stated that he was in crisis.

“We are waiting for when we can start paying. The assets are there, the money is there, but we cannot break the law and we have to wait for the Government, through the Supersociedades to tell us how we can start paying (...) The Superintendency will authorize us to pay what is included before January 2020. (...) They are Corabastos merchants who worked with La Sabana and that La Sabana owes them. We, in turn, owe La Sabana”, emphasized the humorist.

“Nice those ventures always screwing honest people. Today at the Parque Colina Bogotá shopping center. Do not share it, I repeat, do not share it”, they read in the trill in which the presence of demonstrators outside the place was exposed. Inside the posters you could read messages such as “Don Jediondo, the merchants of Corabastos, we ask you to pay us!” or “Stop transferring things to third parties in order to steal. Put your face on Thieves!” .





