DETRÁS DE ESCENA: La soledad de Djokovic y la amenaza a una historia inmutable que no lo es tanto

BEHIND THE SCENES: Djokovic’s loneliness and the threat to an immutable history that is not so immutable

Vaccinated, Djokovic was in a position to try to achieve what he brushed in 2021: win the Grand Slam, the conquest of the four major tournaments in the same season. Without a vaccine, Djokovic could be the protagonist of a Grand Slam in reverse: the tennis player destined to be the most successful of all time and who does not play any of the four major tournaments.