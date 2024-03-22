IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Articles

The future of Olympic boxing, once again on the ropes

The IOC reiterated that after Paris it will no longer organize the qualifying tournaments and confirmed that the IBA “in no way will be involved” if it remains in the Olympic program in Los Angeles, which caused a strong response from the body chaired by the Russian Umar Kremlev.

Compartir
Compartir articulo
Russian Umar Kremlev, president of the IBA, said that boxing is a victim of the political agenda. Credit. Getty Images
Russian Umar Kremlev, president of the IBA, said that boxing is a victim of the political agenda. Credit. Getty Images

While the qualification process continues and almost 200 boxers have already qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) once again questioned whether the sport will remain on the Olympic program in Los Angeles 2028 and provoked a strong response from the International Boxing Association (IBA).

After the suspension of the IBA in 2019 for financial irregularities and the investigation into manipulated fights at the Rio 2016 Games, the IOC was responsible for organizing the qualifying tournaments for Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, although it has already warned that there will not be a third time. This decision was ratified by the organization’s Sports Director, Kit McConnell, at the recent meeting of the Executive Committee in Lausanne.

“If we don’t have a new boxing body to work with in collaboration with the IOC, we won’t be able to include boxing in the Los Angeles program,” said McConnell and confirmed about the IBA: “In no way will it be involved if boxing is part of Los Angeles 2028.”

The statement resulted in an extensive and strong statement from the IBA, in which it stated that “the IOC management is once again trying to destroy the sports family and violate all the rules of clear democracy and transparency... With its statements, it deliberately creates division, uncertainty and instability in the sports community. These individuals, with their actions, force athletes to become ‘slaves’ to this ridiculous situation, while the current IOC leaders continue to take money from our athletes, filling their pockets.”

“The reality and the truth is that there is no alternative to the IBA as a governing body, neither financially, nor in terms of organization and experience. With their statements, the ruling elite of the IOC constantly interferes in the affairs of the IBA and other international sports federations, violating the principles of its own Olympic Charter, freedom of expression and imposing its own fictitious rules,” adds the body chaired by the Russian Umar Kremlev.

Russian Umar Kremlev, president of the International Boxing Association, suspended by the International Olympic Committee in 2019. Credit. I WAS GOING
Russian Umar Kremlev, president of the International Boxing Association, suspended by the International Olympic Committee in 2019. Credit. I WAS GOING

In the midst of a conflict that has been going on for five years, driven by the United States and Great Britain, World Boxing emerged in April last year, seeking recognition from the IOC and being responsible for keeping the sport in Los Angeles. Little by little, some members have joined the new Federation, which was also mentioned in the IBA statement.

“We have seen that this so-called World Boxing has failed to gather the critical mass or financial support necessary to survive, which has left the rebel organization in a precarious position... The IBA is a totally transparent and free organization, the home of boxing for athletes and coaches. We will always defend our legal rights, protect our athletes and coaches, and we will no longer allow IOC leaders to dictate their terms and interfere in IBA matters,” he said.

“We refuse to allow boxing to become a victim of political agendas. We will maintain the highest standards, even in the face of overlapping tactics. Our commitment remains unwavering: the future of boxing will not be jeopardized. We will use every possible legal method, unlike the IOC, to prove that we are right. We will defend our legal rights, protect our athletes and coaches, and we will no longer allow the IOC to dictate its terms and interfere in IBA matters,” said President Kremlev, at the close of the IBA statement.

Boxing made its debut at the Olympic Games in Saint Louis 1904 and continued uninterrupted. In London 2012, women participated for the first time. So far, 197 boxers are qualified and the second Olympic Qualifying Championship will take place in Thailand from May 23 to June 3. It will be the last one organized by the IOC. What will happen from Paris to Los Angeles is unknown.

Temas Relacionados

BoxingIOCOlympic GamesLos Angeles 2028

Recent Articles

The future of Olympic boxing, once again on the ropes

The IOC reiterated that after Paris it will no longer organize the qualifying tournaments and confirmed that the IBA “in no way will be involved” if it remains in the Olympic program in Los Angeles, which caused a strong response from the body chaired by the Russian Umar Kremlev.
The future of Olympic boxing, once again on the ropes

The IOC accuses Russia of making criticisms “above what is acceptable”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that the International Olympic Committee was leaning “towards racism and neo-Nazism.” Immediately, the IOC responded that the line was being crossed with the accusations.
The IOC accuses Russia of making criticisms “above what is acceptable”

Football defined its groups and its fixtures for Paris 2024

Almost four months before the Olympic Games, the zones and the schedule of the group stage for the men's and women's tournaments were announced last night. In both cases, the competition will start before the opening ceremony. The 12 women's teams will be divided into three groups of four, while the 16 men's selected teams were divided into four zones of four.
Football defined its groups and its fixtures for Paris 2024

Basketball has its groups confirmed for Paris 2024

Although four qualifiers have yet to be announced in the men's tournament, the three zones of four selected that will have both competitions have already been formed. The United States defends both gold medals.
Basketball has its groups confirmed for Paris 2024

Athletes from Russia and Belarus will not be able to participate in the opening ceremony of Paris 2024

The IOC announced that neutral athletes will not be part of the parade and announced that it has not yet made a decision on the closing ceremony. In addition, they confirmed that so far 12 Russians and seven Belarusians have qualified for the Olympic Games.
Athletes from Russia and Belarus will not be able to participate in the opening ceremony of Paris 2024