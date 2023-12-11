Surf: pressures continue, but the French government ratifies Tahiti as the headquarters of Paris 2024

A woman puts up a flyer as people protesting plans to build a new judging tower for the Paris 2024 Olympic surfing event in Tahiti gather outside the headquarters of the International Surfing Association in Cardiff near San Diego, California, U.S. December 2, 2023. David Anderson/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

There is one of the 32 sports included in the Paris 2024 program whose competitions will take place entirely outside the French continental borders. Just as the horseback riding from Melbourne 1956 moved to Stockholm, surfing will take place in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, a territory of French Polynesia located 15,700 kilometers from the epicenter of the Games.

Far from calm waters, the prelude to the second Olympic experience of the boards is damaged by a wave of noise surrounding the organization’s controversial project to remove the historic wooden control tower for the judges -used for the World Surf League- and install another aluminum one, larger (14 meters) and valued at 4.3 million euros, which the community of 1,500 inhabitants, surfers such as Matahi Drollet, Kanoa Igarashi, associations and various environmental NGOs point out as highly harmful to the coral reef and the marine wildlife and pressure to stop the execution.

One of the sharpest points of contention occurred during the technical tests on December 1, when a barge involved in the works caused damage to the corals. The result: the Polynesian government paralyzed the works, a decision applauded by the International Surf Association (ISA).

In an act of self-criticism and in order to mitigate the conflict, the president of the Paris 2024 organizing committee, Tony Estanguet, recognized the flaw on Thursday, December 7 and promised to “find new technical solutions while respecting the environment”. An evaluated option is to place the new structure on the foundations of the current one.

On the same Thursday, a greater forcefulness emerged from the figure of Amélie Oudéa-Castéra. The sports minister assured that the new tower does not pollute and closed the door to any modifications: “There is no plan b, this is the right path,” she said. In other words, she maintained that there will be no going back in the new control tower, much less in the choice of headquarters.

Estanguet and Oudéa-Castéra, the heads of Paris 2024.

However, the pressure continued and on Saturday, December 9, the US Surfrider Foundation urged the IOC to consider “other solutions, including other competition venues”, to not attack “the traditions and interests of Tahitians”.

Since the beginning of November, the regional president of French Polynesia, Moetai Brotherson, has insisted on changing competencies, with the cities of Lacanau and La Torche as the main alternatives. The authorities of the second are still waiting for a possible move, to the point that they demanded an official definition before Christmas.

The two surfing competitions - men’s and women’s shortboard - will take place between July 27 and 30. It is the only discipline that does not sell tickets to the general public.