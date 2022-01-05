Novak Djokovic has visa cancelled, denied entry into Australia

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Kelly Defina/File Photo

World number one tennis star Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia, after his visa was denied by the Australian government.

Djokovic was stranded overnight at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport after arriving on Wednesday night. He was issued a letter by the Australian government saying his visa was denied and he would be deported.

The Australian Border Force said in a statement, “We confirm Mr. Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled.”

Djokovic received an exemption from being vaccinated against COVID-19 by Tennis Australia which would’ve allowed him to play in the upcoming Australian Open, but his team did not request a visa which permits medical exemptions for being unvaccinated.

All players in the Australian Open must be vaccinated or have an exemption granted. Djokovic has not stated if he is vaccinated, but it is widely believed he is not.

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned Djokovic he would not be given any special treatment to enter the country, and said he would be “on the next plane home” unless he can provide evidence he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

A source close to the Australian Open told Reuters Djokovic was filing an injunction on Thursday to prevent his deportation.

Djokovic is a nine-time winner of the Australian Open, which begins January 17, and is the defending champion.

