Novak Djokovic’s entry into Australia delayed due to visa issue

The tennis player is involved in a controversy over his vaccination exemption allowing him to play in the upcoming Australian Open

Bradley Smith
Bradley Smith
January 5, 2022
Novak Djokovic arrives at Adelaide Airport ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Adelaide, Australia, January 14, 2021. Picture taken January 14, 2021. AAP Image/Morgan Sette via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT
World number one Novak Djokovic has arrived at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport, but his entry into the country is being help up due to an issue with his visa.

The Serbian tennis star received a medical exemption for playing in the Australian Open, but his team did not request a visa which permits medical exemptions for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

State government Minister Jaala Pulford tweeted his application would not be supported, and said visa approvals were a matter for the federal government.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned Djokovic he won’t get any special treatment from the government.

“Any individual seeking to enter Australia must comply with our border requirements,” said Morrison. “If he’s not vaccinated, he must provide acceptable proof that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.”

“If that evidence is insufficient, then he won’t be treated any different to anyone else and he’ll be on the next plane home.”

Tennis Australia and the Australian Open have insisted Djokovic wasn’t given any preferential treatment with the issuance of the medical exemption, but the decision has outraged many in Australia and the tennis community.

Djokovic has never publicly stated if he’s vaccinated or not, but during a Facebook chat session in April 2020 said he “wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine if it was necessary to travel or play in a tournament.”

His wife has also posted false information about the vaccine on her social media account.

