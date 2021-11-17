Steady progress the focus of LA28 IOC Coordination Commission meetings

The-Los-Angeles-Memorial-Coliseum,-venue-for-ceremonies-and-track-and-field-in-1984-and-a-Games-venue-for-the-third-time-in-2028-(Los-Angeles-2028)

The LA28 Organizing Committee met virtually with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission today. According to LA28, legacy, collaboration and commercial success were highlighted during the meeting.

The meeting marked the first time LA28 organizers met with the IOC Coordination Committee this year. LA 28 organizers highlighted the high-profile sponsorships they have gained since October 2020, the launch of their youth sports program PlayLA and the progress made after the launch of their brand in 2020.

Speaking on the meeting, IOC Coordination Commission Chair Nicole Hoevertsz said, “It’s been very encouraging to see the progress made by LA28, which continues apace.”

“This is a result of strong collaboration with many stakeholders, including the City of Los Angeles and LA’s existing world-class venues. LA28 has made great progress with the roll-out of the PlayLA youth sports program and the establishment of its Athletes’ Commission.”

The-UCLA-campus-track,-which-will-be-used-as-a-training-venue-for-athletes-in-2028-(Los-Angeles-2028)

“We must also acknowledge the supporting role LA28 played in onboarding the new hospitality provider, On Location, for future Olympic and Paralympic Games until 2028.”

Hoevertsz also commended the LA28 team for their astute commercial success by noting they have signed a multitude of high-level domestic sponsors and licensing agreements to date to establish a solid financial base to deliver the Games.

“Considering all that’s been achieved by LA28 so far, it gives us great belief in the work we are doing, together, to deliver an unforgettable Games experience in 2028,” Hoevertsz said.

As part of the meeting, LA28 organizers also presented their Games Plan to the IOC Coordination Commission, which reportedly focuses on capitalizing on Los Angeles’ existing sporting infrastructure and on a workforce experienced in delivering international events.

LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman said, “We are thrilled to host Games which will benefit Los Angeles for the long term. We’ve built an incredible foundation and are proud of the progress we’ve made. We look forward to continuing to bring innovation and investment to Los Angeles as we create incredible Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Kathy Carter, LA28 CEO (LA28)

With a little less than seven years left until LA28 is thrust into the international spotlight, the LA28 Organizing Committee continues to grow, with a workforce of around 100 staff members currently. One of the new editions to the LA28 Organizing Committee was CEO Kathy Carter.

Carter, who was promoted from Chief Revenue Officer in September, received words of congratulation from both the IOC President Thomas Bach in his opening remarks to the Commission, and Hoevertsz.

The clock continues to tick closer and closer to the 2028 Summer Olympic Games. As of Wednesday, there remains a mere 2,438 days until the Games of the 34th Olympiad.