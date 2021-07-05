AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Lunes 5 de Julio de 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Articles

Chloe Woodruff Resigns from the US Women&#39;s Olympic Mountain Bike Team, Replaced by Erin Huck

Por
Newsroom Infobae
5 de Julio de 2021

July 1, 2021 (COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) - Chloe Woodruff has formally resigned from her position as a member of the US Women’s Olympic Mountain Bike Team and will not attend the Tokyo Olympic Games. Woodruff cited personal reasons for her decision. Woodruff will be replaced by rider Erin Huck. Huck had been named to the Olympic Long Team and was an alternate to the Olympic Team.

The US Women’s Olympic Mountain Bike Team is now comprised of the following riders:

Kate Courtney
Haley Batten
Erin Huck
The Tokyo Olympic Games will be held July 23, 2021 through August 8, 2021. The Women’s Cross Country Olympic Mountain Bike race will take place on July 27.

Visit USACycling.org for more information on the athletes, events and membership programs, and follow @USACycling across all channels for the latest on Team USA.

For more information, contact Janette Sherman at janette@truecommunications.com

ABOUT USA CYCLING (usacycling.org)

USA Cycling is the national governing body for the sport of cycling and oversees the disciplines of road, track, mountain bike, cyclocross, and BMX. USA Cycling’s mission is to champion accessibility, participation, and excellence in the sport of cycling to make more Americans healthier, happier, and better on two wheels while achieving sustained international racing success. USA Cycling supports cyclists at all levels, from those just beginning in the sport and participating in fun rides to international caliber racers. The organization identifies, develops, and selects cyclists to represent the United States in international competition through the support of kids’ and interscholastic programs, amateur bike racing and grassroots development programs, and the provision of critical infrastructure to run organized racing. USA Cycling has a membership of 100,000, annually sanctions over 2,500 events, and is a proud member of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation. 

Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATRerinhuckchloewoodruffmountainbikingUSOCunited statesolympicteamtokyo 2020resignsreplaced

Últimas Noticias

Despejada la interna porteña, Juntos por el Cambio armó una mesa política para cerrar las listas de todo el país: el nuevo rol de Patricia Bullrich

Tras la decisión de no competir en CABA, la titular del PRO, junto a Alfredo Cornejo y Maximiliano Ferraro, encabeza las negociaciones en los distritos en donde no hay acuerdo para presentar una lista de unidad en las próximas elecciones legislativas

Bono para jubilados: el Gobierno prepara una compensación por el retraso de los haberes frente a la inflación

No está definido el formato, puede ser un bono pero también algún otro instrumento para compensar los aumentos de precios

El campo prepara una marcha multitudinaria para el viernes y pide que no vayan políticos

Será el 9 de julio a las 10hs en la ciudad bonaerense de San Nicolás, organizada por productores autoconvocados. La Mesa de Enlace confirmó su presencia

Como Oliver y Benji, pero en la vida real: la impactante presentación de la selección alemana para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

El combinado germano apeló a los recursos del histórico animé para dar a conocer al plantel que participará del torneo en la capital japonesa. Las imágenes

La mujer detenida por destrozar una camioneta con un matafuego quedó libre: investigan la trama detrás del ataque de furia

Jésica Martínez, de 37 años, rompió a golpes la camioneta de alta gama de un abogado penalista de Santa Fe, que luego fue encontrado inconsciente en su departamento. La Justicia busca determinar qué ocurrió antes del ataque al vehículo
 MAS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Despejada la interna porteña, Juntos por el Cambio armó una mesa política para cerrar las listas de todo el país: el nuevo rol de Patricia Bullrich

Despejada la interna porteña, Juntos por el Cambio armó una mesa política para cerrar las listas de todo el país: el nuevo rol de Patricia Bullrich

Bono para jubilados: el Gobierno prepara una compensación por el retraso de los haberes frente a la inflación

El campo prepara una marcha multitudinaria para el viernes y pide que no vayan políticos

La mujer detenida por destrozar una camioneta con un matafuego quedó libre: investigan la trama detrás del ataque de furia

Procesaron a Nicolás Ducoté, ex intendente macrista de Pilar, por un caso de corrupción

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Polémica en el Reino Unido por el costo y el diseño del “nuevo” logo de la BBC

Polémica en el Reino Unido por el costo y el diseño del “nuevo” logo de la BBC

“La gente me va a mantener su apoyo”: despreocupa a AMLO revocación de mandato

La policía española interroga a 13 personas involucradas con el asesinato homofóbico de Samuel Luiz Muñiz

“¿Qué no se pudieron esperar?”: AMLO criticó la demolición del complejo Champlain en Miami

“Grotescas simulaciones”: Fernández de Cevallos criticó las consultas de AMLO

TELESHOW

Seguidores de YosStop juntan casi 50,000 firmas por su liberación: está acusada de pornografía infantil

Seguidores de YosStop juntan casi 50,000 firmas por su liberación: está acusada de pornografía infantil

José Manuel Zamacona murió de COVID-19 a pesar de estar completamente vacunado

Así fueron los últimos días de José Manuel Zamacona: “Comenzó como una gripita”

Murió Marta, la mamá de Ricardo Fort

“Parezco un monstruo”: el drama de Katie Price, la ex modelo que se sometió a cinco cirugías estéticas

DEPORTES

Como Oliver y Benji, pero en la vida real: la impactante presentación de la selección alemana para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Como Oliver y Benji, pero en la vida real: la impactante presentación de la selección alemana para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Antoine Griezmann, la alternativa que baraja el Manchester City que puede contribuir a la renovación de Lionel Messi en Barcelona

Leo Borg debuta en Wimbledon: el hijo de la leyenda del tenis que tuvo un paso por el cine y busca continuar el legado de su padre

Roger Federer confirmó su presencia en Tokio y disputará por quinta vez los Juegos Olímpicos

Con dudas en todas las líneas, Argentina se prepara para enfrentar a Colombia: los 4 cambios que podría hacer Scaloni