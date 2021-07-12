Chloe Woodruff Resigns from the US Women's Olympic Mountain Bike Team, Replaced by Erin Huck

July 1, 2021 (COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) - Chloe Woodruff has formally resigned from her position as a member of the US Women’s Olympic Mountain Bike Team and will not attend the Tokyo Olympic Games. Woodruff cited personal reasons for her decision. Woodruff will be replaced by rider Erin Huck. Huck had been named to the Olympic Long Team and was an alternate to the Olympic Team.

The US Women’s Olympic Mountain Bike Team is now comprised of the following riders:

Kate Courtney

Haley Batten

Erin Huck

The Tokyo Olympic Games will be held July 23, 2021 through August 8, 2021. The Women’s Cross Country Olympic Mountain Bike race will take place on July 27.

