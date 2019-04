U.S.'s efforts to boycott the sale of Iran's oil won't get them anywhere. We will export our oil as much as we need and we intend. They should know that their hostile measure won't be left without a response. Iranian nation does not sit idle in the face of animosities. pic.twitter.com/9MrphK4nwL

— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) April 24, 2019