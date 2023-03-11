Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

AHL Glance

11 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 55 34 14 5 2 75 163 140
Providence 56 32 14 8 2 74 165 155
Charlotte 58 33 20 3 2 71 186 172
Springfield 57 30 21 2 4 66 174 163
Lehigh Valley 57 29 22 3 3 64 172 172
Bridgeport 57 26 23 7 1 60 182 192
Hartford 57 24 23 3 7 58 171 182
WB/Scranton 57 23 25 4 5 55 153 167

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 57 38 16 2 1 79 196 171
Utica 56 28 20 6 2 64 170 168
Syracuse 55 27 20 5 3 62 192 178
Rochester 54 27 22 4 1 59 181 182
Laval 57 24 23 7 3 58 203 206
Belleville 58 25 27 5 1 56 185 210
Cleveland 55 24 25 4 2 54 180 208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 55 30 15 7 3 70 200 159
Manitoba 55 31 17 4 3 69 173 166
Milwaukee 56 32 19 3 2 69 186 161
Rockford 57 27 21 5 4 63 175 185
Iowa 57 26 22 5 4 61 166 173
Chicago 54 24 25 3 2 53 162 189
Grand Rapids 56 23 27 4 2 52 158 207

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 58 40 15 3 0 83 210 149
Coachella Valley 53 37 10 4 2 80 195 140
Abbotsford 58 32 21 2 3 69 192 175
Colorado 56 30 19 4 3 67 162 152
Ontario 56 30 21 4 1 65 176 162
Bakersfield 55 26 25 2 2 56 168 175
Tucson 57 25 26 6 0 56 175 191
San Jose 55 23 27 1 4 51 154 187
Henderson 57 22 30 0 5 49 155 168
San Diego 57 17 39 1 0 35 144 219

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Charlotte 7, Bridgeport 1

Grand Rapids 2, Rockford 1

Laval 2, Syracuse 1

Utica 4, Belleville 3

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 1

Rochester 8, Hartford 4

Springfield 6, Providence 3

Tucson 3, Milwaukee 2

Calgary at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hartford at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utica at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Texas at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Las sanciones que podrían caberle al Barcelona en el caso Negreira: desde una multa hasta la disolución

Las sanciones que podrían caberle al Barcelona en el caso Negreira: desde una multa hasta la disolución

Hace 4 min

Locura en Racing: el vicepresidente denunció un intento de secuestro y sospechan de gente relacionada al club

Tras el empate de Independiente ante Barracas Central, Argentinos no pudo con Arsenal en La Paternal

Las definiciones de Deschamps sobre el Mundial que perdió ante Argentina: por qué Francia fue superado y qué ocurrió con Benzema

Subastaron los guantes que Dibu Martínez usó en la final del Mundial: cuánto dinero se pagó y qué harán con él

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El tesoro más preciado: historia y particularidades de las estatuillas de los Oscar

El tesoro más preciado: historia y particularidades de las estatuillas de los Oscar

Hace 8 min

Rey Grupero le lanzó un pastelazo a Gustavo Adolfo Infante en vivo

Shakira y Bizarrap siguen haciendo historia: superaron 4 Récords Guinness

Frida Sofía llamó “rata” a Luis Enrique Guzmán por el supuesto robo a Silvia Pinal

Ignacio López Tarso sigue delicado pero está luchando, aseguró su hijo

TENDENCIAS

El mapa de la gripe aviar en la Argentina: se detectaron 40 focos en aves en 10 provincias

El mapa de la gripe aviar en la Argentina: se detectaron 40 focos en aves en 10 provincias

Hace 9 min

Tres años de pandemia: 25 hitos que marcaron al mundo tras la irrupción del COVID-19

Plásticos en el Mar Argentino: qué animales ya han sido afectados según una red de científicos

Cómo encontrar la casa de Betty, la fea en Google Maps

Top cinco de las aplicaciones streaming más usadas en el mundo